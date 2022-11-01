Artic and Le Méridien hotels bring European flair to Qatar with opening of Le Meridien City Center Doha

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 10,000 bonus points while staying at the property until 20th February 2023.

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, and Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (“ARTIC”), one of the leading international hotel investment companies, have unveiled the new Le Méridien City Center Doha.

Strategically located in the city’s modern West Bay area between its commercial and leisure districts, the 43-storey hotel is an urban haven where guests are encouraged to savour the good life through the brand’s European-chic lens.

The hotel offers 353 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, including 48 suites and 97 residential apartments each with floor to ceiling windows offering uninterrupted city and sea views. Designed with comfort and ease in mind, each guest room features calming neutral colours with spacious bathrooms, large bathtubs, working areas and LCD televisions.

The spacious residences feature fully fitted kitchens complete with a dishwasher, washing machine, hair dryer and refrigerator for a comfortable experience for larger groups, families and guests seeking longer stays.

Inspired by Le Méridien’s design mission to celebrate its locale, mid-century modernism and subtle cultural nuances are woven throughout the hotel’s design. In the rooms and public spaces, guests will find art inspired by the scenery of the destination featuring formations of sand dunes and waves.

Mr. Tarek M. El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company said, “We are delighted to expand our offering and further enrich Qatar’s hospitality sector by introducing brining distinctive hotel brands in collaboration with renowned hotel operators such as Marriott International”.

“With the opening of ‘Le Meridien City Center’ hotel, we have successfully introduced the largest hotel complex in Qatar, directly connected to one of Qatar’s largest shopping malls, “City Center Doha.”

At ARTIC we always strive to provide the best and we are confident that the distinctive hotel brand “Le Meridien” will enhance the hotel’s attractiveness and its market-leading position. We are pleased to strengthen our cooperation with Marriott International and to make this distinguished addition to our investment portfolio in Qatar. We have no doubt that it will be a great success.”

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said: “We are excited to bring the second Le Méridien hotel to Qatar, strengthening our presence in this internationally desired destination and illustrating our commitment to the country’s growing hospitality and tourism sector.

Le Méridien City Center Doha brings the brand’s nostalgic glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s to Doha’s modern West Bay area. We look forward to welcoming global tastemakers and locals alike to enjoy the hotel’s personalised and distinctive experiences while discovering all that the city has to offer.”

Six food and beverage venues offer guests a culinary exploration. Café Rouge is a reinterpretation of a classic French bakery serving fresh pastries where Le Méridien’s coffee culture is brought to life through a seasonal coffee programme in collaboration with Illy.

Bar Rouge is a stylish wine bar offering chic sparkling, rosé and aperitivo evenings, while Caz Bar is a lively cocktail bar with expert mixologists creating speciality beverages served with a delectable selection of Mediterranean tapas.

With authenticity at its heart, Caza offers traditional Moroccan flavours served with a contemporary twist where the tagine presentation and ceremonious traditional Moroccan tea service is a highlight. Radiant all-day dining venue, La Gourmandise, is an interactive, open-kitchen experience serving international cuisine. Guests relaxing by the pool can enjoy tasty, light bites and refreshing beverages at L’Apéro.

Elite members, Clubroom and suite guests enjoy exclusive access to the Club Lounge, complete with an outdoor terrace experience, offering daily complimentary breakfast and a happy hour.

Guests are invited to savour the simple joys of the seasons through Le Méridien programming. Au Soleil by Le Méridien celebrates the chic soirées and glamourous summers spent on the French Riviera, while Le Scoop by Le Méridien offers a decadent afternoon treat of refreshing gelato and sorbet.

La Fête by Le Méridien embraces the glamour of winter, inviting guests to revel in style and celebrate the art of entertaining, and Avec Amour celebrates the season of love and the romance of travel.

For relaxation and wellbeing, 1,600 square meters of recreation facilities include temperature controlled indoor and outdoor pools, Le Spa, jacuzzi, sauna, steam rooms and a fully equipped gym open 24 hours a day.

Le Méridien Family Kids Club features a separate check-in counter where children have access to fun-filled experiences including colourful games and cooking lessons with their Le Méridien passport, as part of the Le Méridien Family Programme.

For meetings and events, 900 square meters of versatile space includes eight flexible meeting rooms and Les Champ Elysees ballroom which can accommodate up to 420 people. Social and business gatherings are re-imagined by Le Méridien’s creative meetings programme designed to encourage lateral thinking and freedom of imagination.

“Le Méridien City Center Doha offers premium hospitality with contemporary accommodations, distinctive dining experiences, creative meeting and event spaces, and engaging service,” said Cyril Mouawad, Hotel Manager, Le Méridien City Center Doha. “We look forward to welcoming international travellers and locals seeking to discover Qatar.”

The hotel’s destination is ideal to explore the city’s attractions, shopping centers, and cultural and historic sites such as Souq Waqif, Qatar National Museum, Islamic Art Museum, and Doha Corniche. Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), Doha Metro Station and shopping malls are just a few steps away. ​

The hotel neighbours the City Center Mall, one of the most frequented shopping centres in Qatar offering hundreds of international brand stores, a 14-screen cinema and family entertainment.

With easy access from the airport, commercial hubs and the city’s attractions by limousine, taxi or metro, the hotel is perfectly situated for business and leisure travellers alike. And with convenient connectivity, it is easy for guests to reach Qatar’s sporting stadiums via public transportation links.

To celebrate the opening of Le Méridien City Center Doha, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn up to 10,000 bonus points while staying at the property until 20th February 2023, subject to terms and conditions.