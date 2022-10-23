Artic and Delta Hotels by Marriott makes debut in Qatar 

The 320-room hotel offers a seamless travel experience for business and leisure travellers alike.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, together with Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ÄRTIC), one of the leading international hotel investment companies, announced its launch in Qatar with the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha.

Offering a seamless travel experience, the hotel allows guests to achieve a perfect balance between their work and personal life whether they are staying for business or leisure.

Located in the bustling West Bay area close to key business and destination hubs such as the Doha Exhibition Convention Center, Diplomatic and Financial Districts, and the City Center Mall, the new hotel is an ideal destination for both short and extended stays.

The 32-storey Delta Hotels City Center Doha is home to 320 modern and spacious rooms with design touches that include neutral palettes with colourful accents and eye-catching artwork that showcase the brand’s design-led approach.

Each of the rooms, suites and serviced apartment offer views of the Arabian Gulf or Doha’s dazzling cityscape. Additionally, all rooms at the hotel have premium finishes throughout and are equipped with desks to create a convenient home office environment.

The hotel’s culinary offerings feature thoughtfully curated menus with fresh ingredients to deliver an authentic food and beverage experience.

Located on the 32nd floor with views of the Doha skyline, Medios Restaurant and Bar offers a Spanish dining experience serving up authentic delicacies such as tapas, paella, arroces, and fideua.

The lounge area of Medios is the ideal space to network, socialise, and unwind with tapas and craft drinks. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant – Babylonia – offers a modern take on Persian-Iraqi cuisine, overlooking stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Meanwhile, Lewiston’s Café serves refreshing beverages and healthy food options, while Doha Baking Company offers fresh bakery items, pastries and coffee.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company “ARTIC” commented:” We are pleased to be a part of Qatar’s hospitality sector and play a leading role in the impressive development this sector has witnessed. The FIFA World Cup has accelerated the development of the sector and it will continue to flourish after the event as Qatar becomes a major tourism hub. Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha is well positioned to benefit from these opportunities.”

Mr. Tarek M. El Sayed, Managing Director and CEO of Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company said:” We are delighted to bring this new hotel brand to Qatar in cooperation with Marriott International. Delta is a well-established brand that will add value and variety to the hospitality scene in Qatar and we are confident that Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha will attract both Qatar residents and visitors who want to enjoy its personalised service and wide-ranging offering.

“We are excited to bring Delta Hotels by Marriott to Qatar’s vibrant hospitality sector,” said Safak Guvenc, Area Vice President – Gulf, Levant & Turkey, Marriott International. “We would like to thank our partners ARTIC for their ongoing support. We look forward to building on this relationship and working together to contribute to the success of the country’s tourism sector.”

Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President – Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “Delta Hotels is a premium brand with a clear brand philosophy, ‘Simple Made Perfect’, and we look forward to Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha delivering high quality service and facilities to make travel seamless and enjoyable to our guests.”

Delta Hotels City Center Doha features more than 850 square metres of event space, including nine multi-function meeting rooms, offering choice and flexibility for meetings and events of every type. Recreational facilities at the hotel include an outdoor pool, a 24/7 fitness centre and the Emerald Spa.

Delta Hotels City Center Doha will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

You can celebrate the hotel’s opening with their Marriott Bonvoy member exclusive offer and earn up to 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. The offer includes a minimum of two nights stay and daily breakfast for two in the all-day dining restaurant for stays until November 18, 2022.

More information can be found on the website: www.marriott.com/dohdc.