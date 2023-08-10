Apple unveils enhanced Safari tech preview with exciting new feature

Apple pioneers the next-generation browsing experiences with the latest features.

Apple has released the latest iteration of its Safari Technology Preview, expanding on the capabilities of the experimental browser that the tech giant first debuted in March 2016.

The contemporary browser serves as Apple’s platform to trial and fine-tune potential additions for upcoming Safari versions, embodying Apple’s commitment to continuous technological evolution.

The latest updates hint at the innovative trajectory Apple is on.

With the spotlight on Safari 17, which will be integrated with macOS Sonoma, a suite of compelling features is revealed. Among the standouts is the “Profiles” feature on Sonoma, a refined approach to segregating browsing data.

This allows users to maintain distinct sets of History, Favourites, and even web apps, promising a more personalised browsing experience. Moreover, users can expect an advanced private browsing mode, ensuring heightened data protection and user privacy.

But Apple isn’t merely stopping at macOS Sonoma enhancements. Broadly, across all compatible operating systems, Safari Technology Preview is poised to introduce several notable features.

These encompass “Feature Flags,” a successor to the Experimental Features, and a revamped Develop menu designed for increased user-friendliness and efficiency.

In an era where multimedia dominates the digital realm, Apple’s focus on image and video processing is evident.

The browser will soon support Live Text, a tool allowing vertical text recognition within images and videos. Additionally, Apple is embracing newer, more efficient image formats. With the incorporation of HEIC support and the innovative JPEG XL format, users will benefit from exceptional image quality without the burden of large file sizes, outpacing traditional JPEGs.

Compatibility, as always, remains a priority for Apple. The present Safari Technology Preview release is engineered to seamlessly function with macOS Ventura and the imminent macOS Sonoma, which is currently under Apple’s rigorous beta testing.

For those keen to experience these advancements, the update is conveniently accessible through the Software Update feature found in System Preferences or System Settings.

This is provided the user previously downloaded the browser. A comprehensive breakdown of all new features and improvements can be found on Safari Technology Preview’s official website.

While Apple has crafted the Safari Technology Preview with developers in mind, reflecting its objective to solicit their feedback and insights, the browser is open to all. In a move to democratise access, Apple has ensured that a developer account isn’t a prerequisite to downloading.