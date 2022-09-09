Amr Diab kicks off Lusail Super Cup with stellar concert

The Lusail Super Cup hosted in Lusail Stadium is designed to serve as a litmus for the upcoming World Cup.

Egyptian superstar Amr Diab put on a stellar performance at the Lusail Super Cup on Friday.

The pop star wowed more than 70,000 people in a pre-match concert at the iconic Lusail World Cup stadium in Qatar, in the first such major event of its kind at the venue.

Diab performed some of his latest hits before a match that brought together the winners of the Saudi Pro League champions and the Egyptian Premier League, Al Hilal and Zamalek FC.

The golden Lusail Stadium, known as the jewel of desert, sits in the heart of the new World Cup city. It is the final World Cup venue to be unveiled by Qatari authorities.

The event is designed to serve as a litmus for the upcoming World Cup, which will see more than 1.2 million visitors from around the world flock to the Gulf state for the biggest sporting event on the globe.