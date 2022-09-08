Ready for the Lusail Super Cup? Here’s everything you need to know

Qatar’s ‘jewel in the desert’ will premiere the Lusail Super Cup on Friday, bringing together host Saudi’s Al Hilal as they take on Egypt’s Zamalek at the biggest sporting event of the year before the World Cup.

Fans from around the Gulf region will race to Qatar as Legendary Egyptian superstar Amr Diab is set to perform for the 80,000 fans attending the event.

For those experiencing Lusail Super Cup, here are all the details ahead of the highly anticipated match.

Hayya Card

All fans attending the Lusail Super Cup will need a Hayya Card to enter the match.

To obtain a Hayya Card, you will need to register for a Hayya account on the portal, which is relatively simple.

Fans will need to plug in their Lusail Super Cup match ticket application number and their personal details such as ID number and birth date.

Additionally, they will need to attach a clear photograph of themselves that will be used on their Hayya Card.

Dependents of Hayya Cardholders can also be added to the guardian of the account.

After submitting, ticketholders will need to await a Hayya Card approval email and, once approved, can download the mobile app to access their digital Hayya Card.

Approval for Lusail Super Cup’s Hayya Card is quick, as residential fans can expect a few hours to a day for clearance.

For questions or concerns, fans can contact [email protected] or use the online forum.

Transportation

Roads and public transport will be jam-packed around the Lusail Stadium on the day of the match.

The quickest way to attend the event will be via the Doha Metro. Hayya Card holders have access to ride the metro for free.

The Lusail Metro Station is at least a 10-minute walk from Lusail Stadium.

While the pre-match concert starts at 7.30pm, the match will kick off at 9pm. However, the gates will open at 4:30, with fans being advised to arrive to utilise the various transportation services.

A Park & Ride shuttle bus will be open from car parks F and G will begin four hours before the start of the game and will run until 90 minutes after the final whistle.

For fans traveling to Lusail Stadium for the Lusail Super Cup, Presented by @QatariDiar, here are a variety of ways you can get to the iconic venue! pic.twitter.com/DqDyKfmbdM — SC News (@roadto2022news) September 7, 2022

Similarly, the Stadium Express bus service will operate before the game starts and run 90 minutes after the match’s final whistle.

Services will be available from the FIFA Fan Festival Bus Hub, next to the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex.

Uber and taxis will have designated sites, so fans can quickly contact them.

Regarding fans driving to the match, road signs with the blue ‘P’ to park signal the general admission car parks.

Fans driving from Al Khor Expressway (South), Lusail, and Meraijeel E’bound should use car parks’ H.’

Those coming from Al Khor Expressway (North) and Meraijeel should use car parks F and G.

Drivers using Lusail Expressway and Wadi Al Banat/ North Duhail should use car parks C, D and E.

The following roads will be closed from 8 September until after the match:

Lusail Boulevard

Al Kharaej Street

Lutwar Street

Al Shoee Street

Hasbat Street

Lagmeliya Street

Jabal Thuailab Street

Streets 130-131, 171-194

Only VIP/ Hospitality ticketholders with a parking permit may use the following roads on 8 September