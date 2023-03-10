Amir Cup 2023: Al Arabi and Al Shahania scramble to the quarterfinals

The two sides are the fifth and sixth teams to qualify for the Amir Cup quarterfinals.

Al Arabi will meet second-division Al Shahania in the quarterfinals after both teams wrestled their way from the Round of 16s after defeating their opposing sides.

Al-Arabi cruised past Al-Shamal, powered by an opener from Aron Gunnarsson and a brace from Omar Al-Somah.

The former Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli striker put on a show, by pounding in a goal in the 85th and 91st minute of the game, fringing an effortless performance for the Red Devils.

Held in Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Al-Shamal witnessed 10 shots on target by the 2nd in-command Qatar Stars League team with over 500 passes throughout the game.

On the other side, the second-division side Al Shahania sent in an underdog match as they defeated Al Wakrah 3-1 on penalties.

Drawn 1-1 by goals made by both sides in the second half, 21-year-old goalkeeper Bautista Burke guarded the post for Al Shahania, saving the shots from Al Wakrah’s captain Mohamed Benyettou and superstar Gelson Dala.

The Blue Waves’ loss came as a surprise as they have been in immaculate form throughout the season.

This evening will witness Al Ahil take on Muaither SC with a clash between Al Gharrafa taking on Qatar SC.