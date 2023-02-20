America’s Andrew Ogletree takes home Qatar Golf International Series title

The 24-year-old became the first player to win two International Series events.

American Andrew Ogletree closed International Series Qatar at Doha Golf Club, shooting a final round 73 for a 72-hole total of 281, beating runner-up Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul.

Ogletree bagged his second International Series event and took home the first prize cheque of $450,000.

Crediting the off-season for his triumph at Doha’s Golf Club greens, the 24-year-old has already eyed his next conquest.

“I have never lost my confidence, and I am super pleased to be this week’s champion, especially as I was brought up playing in no wind. My goal today was to just hit greens, I stayed positive,” Ogletree said upon completing his match on Sunday.

“I have worked so hard in the off-season, and it has paid off. My number one goal this season is to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit,” the American added.

The young American started the day with a five-shot lead and continued onto the fourth day in a consistent pattern despite challenging winds.

“What a great test we had this week. It was really hard. The course got really firm and fast, there was so much wind. I grew up playing in no wind, so super proud to win a golf tournament in wind like this,” Ogletree voiced.

The weekend’s inaugural edition of the International Series enrolled 132 golfers, with Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Phachara Khongwatma, and Hideto Tanihara finishing up in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

The next tournament on the Asian Tour is the New Zealand Open, which is expected to get into full swing on March 5.