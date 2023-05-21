Al Wakrah clinch first-ever Qatar Cup handball title

The triumph marks their first-ever title, turning the page on their previous final disappointments.

Al Wakrah Sports Club have clinched their maiden title in the Qatar Cup handball tournament in a spectacular contest at Al Duhail Sports Hall on Saturday.

Rising triumphantly from their previous losses in the finals of 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, Al Wakrah stamped their authority over Al Gharafa with a robust 26-21 win.

🥇🏆 | #الوكرة يتوج 🎉 بطلا لبطولة #كأس_قطر لكرة اليد للمرة الأولى فى تاريخه بعد فوزه على الغرافة فى النهائي بنتيجة 26 / 21 للموسم الرياضي 2022 / 2023 و #الغرافة وصيفا 🥈 pic.twitter.com/OZDkS39H9x — الاتحاد القطري لكرة اليد (@Qatarhandball) May 20, 2023

From the whistle, the intensity of the match was sky-high. It was a neck-to-neck battle that saw Al Wakrah ahead by a single point at the end of the first half, the scoreline reading a nail-biting 12-11.

But the second session was where Al Wakrah truly shined, brushing aside their past disappointments to dictate the rhythm of the game.

Mohamed Obeidi, Al Wakrah’s goalie, was instrumental in their victory. His reflexes behind the posts denied Al Gharafa several potential goals, turning the tide in his team’s favour.

This marked yet another Qatar Cup finals defeat for Al Gharafa, adding to their past letdowns in the 2016-2017 and 2018-2019 seasons.

Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Second Vice-President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, honoured the champions with a grand crowning, presenting the teams with medals.

Yamen Al Qafsi, Al Wakrah’s coach, couldn’t hide his pride after the resounding victory.

“This win is a gigantic morale booster for our club, and we’re extremely proud of it,” he said.

The sports official hailed his team’s stellar performance, emphasising their resilience and relentless approach in both offence and defence. He also extended his gratitude to the squad for their unwavering dedication and effort.