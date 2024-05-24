Al Sadd clinches Amir Cup title with 1-0 victory over Qatar SC

Al Sadd defeated Qatar SC 1-0 in the 2024 Amir Cup final at Education City Stadium, with Mateus Uribe scoring the decisive goal in extra time.

Al Sadd defeated Qatar SC 1-0 in the title clash of the 2024 Amir Cup at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

In a competitive match, the two top teams battled it out at the 44,667-capacity stadium for the first time, which famously hosted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

All eyes were on Al Sadd’s all-time top scorer, Baghdad Bounedjah, who is playing his last game for the club, and superstar Akram Afif, who ushered his squad to the final.

Ahead of half-time, Al Sadd battered the Qatar SC defense but was found unlucky as they drew empty shots towards the net.

The match was highly contested upon the halftime whistle, with fans on the edge of their seats as any side could take the victory.

After the half, Al Sadd hit the woodwork several times, but a dense Qatar SC managed to stop all attempts.

Tournament favorites Al Sadd, en route for a record-extending 19th crown, appeared frustrated as their offense struggled to stay consistent.

Passing the 100 minute mark, Afif recieves a red card and is booked after he fouls Bruno Tabata.

Despite the ten-man, a goal by Mateus Uribe secure Al Sadd to a historic victory over Qatar SC.