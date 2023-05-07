Al Rayyan crowned champions of Volleyball Amir Cup

Al Arabi, which came in second, received silver medals and a cash prize of QAR 250,000.

Al Rayyan has won the Amir Cup of Volleyball for the 2022/2023 season, marking the team’s 15th Amir Cup crown and their third title of the season.

The final was a 3-0 victory over Al Arabi at the Aspire Ladies Gym., in which Al Rayyan dominated the game without dropping a set. Al Rayyan won the first three sets 25-19, 25-21, 11-25.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and Ali Ghanim Al Kuwari, the President of the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA), presented Al Rayyan with the Amir Cup, gold medals, and a cash prize of QAR 500,000.

Al Arabi, which came in second, received silver medals and a cash prize of QAR 250,000.

The Amir Cup victory follows Al Rayyan’s previous Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) League and West Asian Club Championship triumphs this season.

This marks Al Rayyan’s third consecutive Amir Cup victory, in addition to their previous wins of the Qatar Cup and Super Cup this season.

QVA’s Al Kuwari praised the performance of both teams in the final match, as well as the growth of volleyball in Qatar.

Al Kuwari noted that Al Rayyan “demonstrated an advanced level of playing during the tournament, which enabled it to snatch the title thanks to its excellent performance, despite fierce competition.”

Moreover, Al Kuwari highlighted that the intensity of winning teams this season was a positive development that would encourage all clubs to compete vigorously and secure next season’s title.

Despite the delayed start to the season due to Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, this season’s competition ended in a dramatic fashion.



