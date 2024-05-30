Al Khelaifi and Mbappe honoured at KAFD Globe Soccer Awards

Under Nasser Al Khelaifi’s leadership, PSG has seen remarkable success since the Qatari takeover in 2011, securing 10 French League titles, 7 French Cup titles, and 6 French League Cup titles.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has been given the Football Leadership Award at the inaugural King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Globe Soccer Awards Europe, recognising his role in the club’s achievements.

Hosted in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, Al Khelaifi received the award after the Parisian club clinched the domestic double this season, winning both the French League and the French Cup.

“Thank you very much to Globe Soccer for inviting us here. And thank you to the legend of football; it’s an honour to receive this award from him,” said Al Khelaifi on Tuesday after receiving the award from Fabio Capello, the former manager of England, Real Madrid, and Milan.

“It means a lot. Football is not an individual sport; it’s a collective. So, this award goes to the team, management, staff, coach, and players. One of them is still here, the best player in the world,” Al Khelaifi added, referring to the club’s departing star Kylian Mbappe.

In his speech, Al Khelaifi recounted the numerous triumphs that PSG has achieved under his leadership since Qatar Sports Investments acquired the majority of shares in 2011. These include an impressive ten French League titles, seven French Cup titles, and six French League Cup titles.

“I’m proud to be here,” he said. “There’s a lot still to be done, it’s great because we love football and are passionate about it. Football and sport are in our blood. So, we’re going to continue working hard every year, and we are excited about the next season.”

For his part, Mbappe collected the KAFD Best Player award.

“It’s an honour to be here — I see some great players, managers, legends,” said the 25-year-old striker. “It’s always great to see everybody recognise your game. I want to thank my club; I know my president is here.”

“It’s always a pleasure to be a part of this event,” he added. “I want to work hard to keep my name in the history of football. There is a lot still to do and I am far away from what I want to achieve, but I will start this summer with the Euros.”

Last week, PSG defeated Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup, topping the domestic treble in Mbappe’s official final game for the club.

Despite not securing a Champions League title – a key objective for Al Khelaifi, Mbappe departs PSG as their greatest footballer.

This month alone, the French captain won the Ligue 1 Best Player award for the fifth consecutive year at the UNFP Trophies gala.

Mbappe is anticipated to be announced to join Real Madrid before Euro 2024 begins, which kicks off in the middle of June.