‘Al-Khaymah’: Qatar’s next theater show at GCC Theater Festival

Qatar has been actively involved in the Gulf Festival since 1988, presenting notable performances across various host countries.

The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission is set to host the 14th GCC Theater Festival in Riyadh from September 10 to 17. The commission has announced in an official statement, it will also be the first time Saudi Arabia will host the event.

The festival will showcase theatrical performances by GCC artists, along with seminars and workshops designed to foster knowledge exchange and advance the region’s theatrical movement.

These contributions include ‘Official Records’ (1997), directed by Hamad Al Rumaihi, and the play ‘Anklets,’ directed by Faisal Rashid in 2014, among other significant works.

This year, Qatar will present its newest theatrical production, ‘Al-Khaymah.’

Abdulrahman Al-Mannai is the writer of Al-Khaymah. Source: Tayseer Abdullah



Tayseer Abdullah, representative of the Theater Affairs Center, informed Doha News that the play is written by Qatari playwright Abdulrahman Al-Mannai and directed by the renowned Gulf theater figure Nasser Abdul Redha.

Abdulrahman Al-Mannai is an important figure in Qatari and Gulf theater. His extensive body of work includes directing and writing numerous plays that have significantly shaped the regional theatrical landscape. His work is renowned for its depth and cultural resonance, earning him acclaim not only in Qatar but across the Arab world.

Nasser Abdul Redha, who directs ‘Al-Khaymah,’ brings a wealth of experience to the project. His reputation in theater is well-established, particularly following his success with ‘Majareeh’ in 2010, which won the Best Integrated Work Award.

The actors of ‘Al-Khaymah’ includes Faisal Rashid, Mohammed Al Mulla, and Fatima Al Sharouqi. They are joined by the “Jollanar” Dancing Theater, led by Ali Hamdan.

“The great artist Saleh Al-Mannai will be honored at the 14th GCC Theater Festival.” Abdullah told Doha News.

Saleh Al-Mannai is distinguished for his “pioneering experience in playwriting, directing, acting, and production, as well as his role in theater management, having led the theater department in Qatar for two decades”, he added.

GCC Theater Festival is set to hold a press conference on August 27 in Saudi Arabia ahead of the festival.