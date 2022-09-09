Al-Hilal defeats Zamalek to secure Lusail Super Cup in Qatar

The Lusail Super Cup left fans on the edge of their seats as Al-Hilal led their country to victory in a 4-1 penalty shootout, triumphing Egypt’s Zamalek.

A fast-paced match made both teams restless, leaving the game up to grabs in penalties. Al-Hilal’s men scored each of their shots effortlessly to secure the win.

Qatar’s remarkable Lusail Stadium hosted 77,575 fans to witness the Saudi champions Al Hilal take on the Egyptian giants.

Al-Hilal’s Odion Ighalo put his team ahead as he chipped the ball over Egypt’s keeper in the 18th minute.

Motivated by the cheers of the Saudis, Al-Hilal’s men played tough defence until an equaliser was ignited by Egypt’s Ahmed Sayed.

Zamalek's Ahmed Sayed equalises with a goal against Al-Hilal SFC.



Nicknamed Zizo, the Egyptian midfielder’s goal brought thousands of fans to their feet, jostling the stadium.

The match went scoreless for the rest of the half as both teams competed to strike a goal.

Pressing deep in the second half, Al-Hilal fans cheered as Zamalek’s defence was left at risk by Ighalo’s close goal.

The much-anticipated match marked a debut moment for the World Cup stadium, which saw two foreign teams compete with one another.

Qatar’s pitches brought the two teams together after their first encounter in 2018, in which Zamalek defeated Al Hilal 2-1 to claim the Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup in Riyadh.

Al-Hilal will be awarded $1.5m and Qatar’s Super Cup Trophy, while Zamalek’s squad left the pitch with $ 1 million.