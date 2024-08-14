Al Gharafa secure Asian Champions League Elite berth

Three Qatari clubs will now compete in the top tier of Asian club football as Al Gharafa qualified for the group stages on Tuesday.

Qatar’s Al Gharafa edged out Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite group stage.

Captain Ferjani Sassi’s early header in the second half of the game, was enough for the hosts to return to the continental tournament after a poor season saw them miss out on the 2023/24 qualification play-offs.

Al Gharafa will join Qatari league winners Al Sadd and Al Rayyan in the newly rebranded competition.

Shadong Taishan of China completed the last remaining place alongside Al Gharafa in the 24 team competition with a shoot out win against Thai side Bangkok United.

Coming on the back of a rather disappointing performance in a goalless stalemate against Al Khor, Al Gharafa looked more lively and constantly posed threats at the opposition goal.

The hosts came close to scoring in the sixth minute after their star signing Joselu struck the post, followed by shots on goal from wingers Jamal Hamed and Florinel Coman.

Looking more in place compared to his debut, Joselu scored around the half hour mark only to see his goal disallowed for an offside.

Gharafa’s push paid off early in the second half as Sassi found himself unmarked inside the box to meet Fabricio Diaz’s cross.

Shabab Al Ahli had scatters of chances in either half, yet did not come close to mirroring the performance that they put on in the 4-1 win over Iran’s Sepahan to book the showdown against Al Gharafa.

“The match was challenging against a strong opponent, but at certain moments, securing the result mattered more than the performance,” Al Gharafa’s midfielder Assim Madibo said after the game.

The sides previously crossed paths in two occasions, the first one being a 1-1 stalemate in 2015. The Emirati side then trounced Al Gharafa 8-2 in 2018.

Shabab Al Ahli will now compete in the AFC Champions League Two, the second tier of Asian club competitions.

Draws for both Champions League Elite and Champions League Two will be held together on Friday.