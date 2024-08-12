Ooredoo Stars League: Al Shamal stuns Al Sadd as Bounedjah hits two

Baghdad Bounedjah’s brace was enough to cause an upset against his former club Al Sadd, as Michael Olunga’s Duhail started the rebound season with a statement win.

Felix Sanchez’s first game in charge of Al Sadd was put on the rocks by Baghdad Bounedjah, who scored two goals on debut for Al Shamal to stun his former side 2-1, in the opening game week.

The 32-year-old striker left Al Sadd at the end of the 2023/24 season, after nine years becoming the club’s highest goalscorer ever to join Al Shamal.

Sanchez, on the other hand, previously managed the Qatari national team for five years and returns from a stint with the Ecuadorian national side.

Bounedjah’s brace entailed a shot that came after a perfectly timed run in the 31st minute, followed by a finish from a close angle half an hour into the second half.

The Algerian striker did not celebrate on either occasion at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Jeison Murillo’s own goal was the only goal that defending champions Al Sadd could get on the scoresheet, despite a push that saw them register more than twenty shots, only four of which were on target.

Olunga stars in 6-1 thrashing of Qatar SC

Another winner from Al Shamal’s emphatic win will be 2021/22 champions Al Duhail, who put six goals past Qatar Sports Club (QSC) and are looking to bounce back from a mid table finish last season.

Michael Olunga’s hattrick was complimented well by Ismail Mohamad’s brace for Christophe Galtier’s side at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Abdullah Al Ahrak scored the other goal against the club he represented last season on loan.

Last season’s Amir Cup finalists QSC managed to close down at 2-1, courtesy of Ben Malango’s strike four minutes after the hour mark.

Yet, when it rained, it poured as Al Duhail scored five minutes later and the three remaining goals came after the eighty minute mark.

Al Duhail sits at the top of the table, followed by other victors of the opening week, Al Shamal and Al Rayyan.

Al Rayyan leave it late

Al Rayyan kicked off the first game week with a 3-1 win against Umm Salal at home despite a late scare on Friday.

Oussama Tannane’s 89th minute goal for Umm Salal looked like an equaliser, yet more action was upcoming at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium.

First, it was midfielder Edidiong Essien’s own goal seven minutes into the stoppage time that haunted Umm Salal.

It was Gabriel Pereira’s strike four minutes later that stole the show, however. The 22-year-old Brazilian exploited the space left by Umm Salal’s push forward to receive and score to ensure a perfect start to the campaign.

Al Gharafa, Al Wakrah, and Al Arabi held

Al Gharafa’s performance in the transfer market could not translate onto the pitch, at least for the first ninety minutes, as they were held to a goalless stalemate by newly promoted side Al Khor.

Despite starting with star signing Joselu in front, Pedro Martins’ side could not break the deadlock, against the defensive line led by former Al Duhail centre back Ruben Semedo.

Al Arabi was also held to a goalless draw by promotion play-off winners Al Shahnia as both Yousef Msakni and Omar Al Somah were kept quiet by the defensive duo of Sven van Beek and former Arabi defender Marc Muniesa.

Despite leading the game twice, Al Wakrah also failed to secure all three points as Al Ahli put in a courageous effort at the Al Janoub Stadium on Sunday.

Erik Exposito’s 76th-minute finish and Sekou Yansane’s strike ten minutes later secured a point for Al Ahli, in a game where Al Wakrah looked like a shadow of themselves from the last season.

Player of the week: Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Shamal)

Bounedjah scoring against Al Sadd. A proper script right there, even better if you put the 2-1 Al Shamal win in the mix. Troubled Al Sadd’s defence all night long and the second goal from a narrow angle took out goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham by surprise.

Honourable mention: Michael Olunga for his hat trick and getting back to the business of topping the scoring chart right away.

Manager of the week: Nuno Almeida (Al Shamal)

Almeida’s first game in charge of Al Shamal was one to remember for ages, as the Portuguese plotted effective tactics to strangle defending champions Al Sadd.

Goal of the week: Jacinto Dala (Al Wakrah)

Al Wakrah’s number ten had enough space to shoot yet the finish from outside of the box in a fast-paced counter, with a defender and the keeper in front of him, was a difficult one to execute.