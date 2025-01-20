Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge launched in Doha

The Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge is a national institution with a global vision dedicated to preserving, documenting, and sharing heritage for future generations.

The Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge was officially inaugurated in Doha on Monday, January 20, by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

The Foundation, a national institution with a global perspective, is dedicated to the preservation, documentation, and dissemination of heritage.

During his keynote address at the launch in Doha, Sheikh Faisal expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests in attendance and reflected on the Foundation’s roots.

He noted that the idea for the initiative took shape years ago, inspired by a childhood surrounded by a community unified in its efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

“Our nation has always been one community, committed to safeguarding our traditions and serving society. I am proud to continue playing a role in this journey,” he said.

Sheikh Faisal emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to supporting Qatar’s broader cultural preservation initiatives, aligning with the leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar.

He praised the efforts of the Qatari government and the Ministry of Culture in fostering a robust culture of documentation and knowledge through numerous events and programmes.

“The Foundation aims to contribute to these significant efforts by preserving and sharing Qatari, Arab, and global heritage for future generations,” he added.

The event also highlighted the Foundation’s collaborative approach. Sheikh Faisal underscored its partnerships with institutions across various sectors to create a comprehensive and inclusive learning environment.

He reiterated the Foundation’s mission to attract talented individuals passionate about making a positive impact on cultural heritage.

A key moment during the launch was the unveiling of the Foundation’s latest cultural publications.

Ibrahim Badawy, Manager of the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge, announced the completion of seven heritage-focused works.

Among these is Qatar Through Our Eyes, authored by Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, which chronicles Qatar’s journey from its formative challenges to its modern achievements.

This publication is now available in its second Arabic edition and first and second English editions, with a French version nearing completion and a Malayalam edition scheduled for release next month at the New Delhi International Book Fair.

The Foundation’s support for global authors and researchers was also highlighted.

Badawy mentioned The History of Postage Stamps in Qatar by Portuguese author António Guida, a comprehensive account of Qatar’s historical milestones up to the end of Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani’s reign (1949–1960).

Additionally, a publication documenting the history of the Al Maadheed tribe, authored by Saudi researchers and based on field visits and scientific research, reflects the Foundation’s dedication to detailed heritage documentation.

Looking ahead, Badawy revealed plans for upcoming publications.

These include a book on the cultural significance of falconry in Qatar and the broader Arab region, and another focused on traditional carpets, which visually narrate historical events and figures through intricate embroidery, predating modern photography.

Further releases will be announced soon and to increase accessibility, the Foundation will soon launch an official website.

Some publications are already available through Hamad Bin Khalifa University Printing Press in Doha, a collaboration that Sheikh Faisal praised for its role in promoting cultural knowledge.

With its ambitious vision and collaborative spirit, the Al Faisal Global Foundation for Culture and Knowledge aims to become a beacon of heritage preservation, contributing valuable knowledge for the benefit of Qatar and the wider world.