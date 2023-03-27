Al Duhail expecting tough Ooredoo Cup final against dark horse Umm Salal

To qualify for the upcoming final, Umm Salal ran a solid comeback 2-1 against Al Arabi in the semi-final of the highly-anticipated tournament.

Al Duhail are set to face Umm Salal in the Ooredoo Cup finals on Tuesday night.

Despite being seen as favourites to win, Al Duhail’s star-studded squad will not underestimate the ability of Umm Salal at their heavyweight title match in Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

South Korean footballer Nam Tae-hee voiced that the drive of Umm Salal as underdogs can be perceived as a threat to winning the title of the final of the 2022-2023 season of the Ooredoo Cup.

“The final will not be easy. We are expecting a difficult game against a motivated team that succeeded in proving its worth and deserved to reach this stage after they topped their group and beat Al Arabi in the semi-final. Their players will be focused on winning the title,” Nam Tae-hee said ahead of the highly anticipated match.

“We will take to the field with the same ambition as Umm Salal, and we have the determination, seriousness and desire to win our first title in the season,” the 31-year-old midfielder added.

Nam Tae-hee stressed that Al Duhail’s ability to take down rivals Al Sadd 3-1 had framed them to be in the seat for the championship.

“We faced a fierce competitor in Al Sadd. We were able to beat them and now we have only one step ahead of us from winning the championship, and that is an important incentive for us,” he said.

In the final, eyes on the pitch are expected to be fixated on Umm Salal’s Yassin Al Bakhit and Abdellah Khafifi, who secured a 2-1 victory against the country’s second-best team Al Arabi.

Tuesday’s night match is viewed as a cinderella story for Umm Salal, who are battling to avoid relegation as they sit in 11th position in the Qatar Stars League.

Al Bakhit expressed his team’s desire to win the championship against Al Duhail, stating, “Reaching the final is an important and big step, and we look forward to winning the Ooredoo Cup.”