Al Arabi take down Al Rayyan to clinch Amir Cup Handball title

Al Arabi edged past Al Ahli 34-33 in a nail-biting contest to make it to the finals of the handball tournament.

Al Arabi rose as the Amir Cup handball tournament victors after they bounded Al Rayyan in a tight 38-37 on Saturday evening.

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated the stars of the handball team, voicing it a “deserving” win.

“After being crowned with the most expensive cups in football Al-Arabi returns to crown the most expensive cups in handball. We congratulate alarabi_club for these sporting achievements and for achieving the title for the third time in its history. You deserve it,” Sheikh Joaan expressed on his social media accounts.

سعادة الشيخ جوعان بن حمد آل ثاني، رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية القطرية يتوّج نادي العربي بطلاً لكأس سمو الأمير لكرة اليد 🏐🏆مبروك للعربي والريان شرف الوصول لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس وتقديم مستويات رائعة تعكس مدى تطور اللعبة.@Qatarhandball @alarabi_club @AlrayyanSC pic.twitter.com/a53HD4BA5O — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) May 27, 2023

Defeating four-time champions Al Rayyan came with no easy feat as Al Arabi clinched the victory with seconds on the clock.

Omar Al Safad of Al Rayyan gifted his team a comeback to 37 points but failed to bring the match to a tie.

Al Arabi SC Vice President Mohammed Jassim Al Kuwari expressed his satisfaction after the win.

“It’s an important title for us. We faced some problems with injuries to players, but we managed to seal the title. The club will continue to strive and will aim for more Amir Cup titles in the next season,” Al Kuwari said.