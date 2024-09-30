AFC Champions League Elite: Tough challenge awaits for Al Rayyan

Al Rayyan’s momentum in the transfer market is yet to show results on the pitch, but worries also surround Al Sadd and Al Gharafa in ACL Elite’s second round.

For a team still searching for the spark to build momentum, Al Rayyan’s upcoming trip away to Riyadh to face Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite poses a tough challenge.

Almost everything has gone wrong for last year’s Ooredoo Stars League runners-up so far: they sit ninth on the league table with just six points from as many games.

A 3-1 loss at home against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal earlier this month has already put pressure on their continental voyage, despite showing flashes of promise that have ultimately faltered in subsequent domestic league losses against Al Wakrah and Al Arabi.

With many players still adjusting to their roles on the pitch, Younes Ali was appointed the head coach just last week, adding to the challengesfaced by a team that has struggled to perform in cohesion.

Al Rayyan’s first game under Ali was a 2-1 loss against his former side Al Arabi, yet the 41-year-old said he was confident of his team against Al Nassr, noting the Saudi side has also not had the best of starts.

Al Nassr currently sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League table with 11 points from five matches. Their opening ACL Elite game was a 1-1 draw away at Iraq’s Al Shorta.

But the pressure will be on Al Rayyan against a star-studded team that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aymeric Laporte.

“Playing under pressure is something that I enjoy,” Mahmoud Trezeguet, Al Rayyan’s new signing on loan, said. “We have a great team and a great coach. Our goal is to win.”

A win away in Riyadh’s Al Awwal Park on Monday looks tough to achieve for Al Rayyan. However, with the quality they possess in the squad, it would not be a surprise if things click and they get something out of the tie.

Al Rayyan to face Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in #AFC Champions League Elite#ACLElite — Qatar Stars League (@QSL_EN) September 29, 2024

Al Sadd banking on home support

Al Sadd’s comfortable 4-2 win against Al Gharafa over the weekend will serve to shake off their recent performances but Monday’s clash against Iran’s Esteghlal will be a reality check.

Felix Sanchez’s team was the only Qatari club to earn a point in the first match-day of the ACL Elite with a draw away at defending champions Al Ain, yet the side is far from consistent.

Sanchez is banking on home support to continue his side’s momentum against Esteghlal, who have not won in their last six matches against Qatari teams and were defeated by Persepolis in the domestic league last week.

“Al Sadd fans will be an influential factor,” the Spaniard said on Sunday. “This is our first home game, which we will seek to win despite the tough opponent.”

The addition of Moroccan captain Ramian Saiss to the squad helps Al Sadd ahead of the clash in Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, considering the side could not hold on to the lead against UAE’s Al Ain last time around.

Al Gharafa face a tough test against Al Ain

Barely anything has gone Al Gharafa’s way this season and the clash against Al Ain at the Al Bayt Stadium stands as another strenuous challenge.

The side’s loss against Al Sadd was the latest in a series of sub-par performances, with the 3-0 loss against Esteghlal in the opening ACL Elite game being the other one.

Despite boasting a formidable attacking lineup, the Cheetahs have struggled to find cohesion, similar to other Qatari teams in the ACL Elite. They will need to deliver something exceptional to secure a positive result in the upcoming clash against Al Ain.

Al Ain, on the other hand, are fresh off a convincing 6-2 win against Auckland City in the first round of the Club World Cup and Hernan Crespo’s side have proved to be a force both home and away as of late.

Tuesday’s match for the UAE team presents another opportunity to exploit a faltering defence, should Al Gharafa’s plans not come together.