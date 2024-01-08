AFC Asian Cup: Qatar’s HMC deploys 1,150 medics and 50 clinics ahead of games

Qatar will host the tournament following a shift in venue from China due to Covid-19-related challenges.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is set to deploy a team of 1,150 personnel as part of an initiative for the AFC Asian Cup to ensure immediate medical attention and critical care services for fans and participants.

The skilled professionals will be deployed across all nine stadiums, serving in various roles such as operations officers, field supervisors, ambulance communications officers, critical care paramedics, paramedics, doctors, and nurses.

50 medical clinics will be strategically scattered across the tournament stadiums, ready to operate during matches.

Each stadium will have specialised paramedics stationed in the stands and concourse areas, with the support of medical golf carts for transporting patients to the clinics. Major incident medical trucks, equipped to handle various situations, will also be available at every match.

“As the host nation for this prestigious sporting event, Qatar aims to provide a safe and secure environment for all participants and fans. HMC is an integral part of this commitment, dedicated to ensuring rapid and efficient emergency medical support at all venues,” said Saleh Nasser Al Meqareh, Assistant Executive Director for Event and Emergency Planning at HMC.

“Our priority is to deliver immediate, expert care to anyone requiring medical attention during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.”

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, set to be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024, marks the 18th edition of the international men’s football championship in Asia, organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The tournament will feature 24 teams – a significant expansion from previous editions. The games are planned across nine stadiums in five host cities in Qatar, with most venues having hosted games during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.