AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 breaks record with fan engagement of over 1.5 billion on digital channels

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has been revealed to have engaged with more fans than ever before after just ten days of competition, with impressions on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s digital channels exceeding the 1.5 billion mark — making it the first competition to reach the breakthrough landmark.

Held in Qatar for the third time, the tournament not only shatters but almost doubles the previous record of 836 million impressions set during the 2019 edition hosted in the United Arab Emirates.

The AFC Asian Cup Facebook platform received the most views as it recorded 266 million impressions and 56.6 million video views, representing a rise of 48% from the 2019 edition.

Moreover, on the AFC Asian Cup Instagram and YouTube channels, there have been 259 million and 473 million impressions, respectively.

At the same time, the X platform received a combined impressions of 95.5 million, and Chinese platforms, Weibo and Douyin, gathered 281 million.

Additionally, the tournament debuted the AFC’s first-ever app, the AFC LIVE App, which more than 100,000 users installed.

The AFC Asian Cup YouTube page reached a significant milestone of acquiring over one million subscribers just four days after the kickoff of the Qatar-hosted event.

Not only breaking records digitally, the 18th edition is the most extensively covered showpiece, with as many as 60 broadcasters showcasing from over 160 territories and nations across the globe.