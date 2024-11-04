ACL Elite: Al Rayyan seek maiden win away as Al Sadd look to maintain momentum

All three Qatari sides travel away for tricky ACL Elite fixtures this week but Al Rayyan especially need a win more than ever.

Younes Ali’s tenure at Al Rayyan could not have gotten off to a worse start.

The 2-1 Qatar Clasico loss against Al Sadd was the latest of the five defeats under Ali. This makes the tricky away trip to Uzbekistan for the AFC Champions League Elite fixture against Pakhtakor on Tuesday a vital one.

The game is a must-win for an Al Rayyan side sitting at the bottom of the West Region’s table with no points.

Despite flashes of optimism on the attacking front during each of their three matches against Saudi teams, they have ultimately succumbed to defensive lapses.

The 3-1 loss at home against Al Hilal, the 2-1 away loss to Al Nassr, and the latest 2-1 loss against Al Ahli all echoed similar errors.

For a side that has managed to win just one game under former captain Ali’s tutelage, the Pakhtakor clash presents an opportunity that could lift a team that has struggled to perform as a unit so far.

“We need to get the team back on the right track,” Ali had said of his side before the Ooredoo Stars League clash against Al Ahli last week. He re-emphasised the need to fix things quickly before the Al Sadd clash, claiming the team was “on the rise” and needed a win to “regain the motivation”.

Tuesday could be the day that Al Rayyan finally secure their first win in Asia this season, but it all comes down to their defence.

The side has repeatedly proven its attacking mettle – as was the case against Al Sadd over the weekend – but have not been able to contain their opponents or to see the lead out.

It helps that their Pakhtakor opponents on Tuesday have similarly struggled to find their footing. The 2023 Uzbekistan Super League Champions are currently third in the domestic league and have already lost seven ties. They have managed two draws and a loss in Asia, making them without a win at the continental stage.

Al Sadd hope to maintain rhythm

Meanwhile, Al Sadd will seek to continue their ongoing momentum away at UAE’s Al Wasl on Monday, hoping to further strengthen their chances of advancing to the next round of the ACL Elite.

The Wolves, on seven points, are one ahead of the defending UAE champions and a win for either will be a tremendous boost to their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Felix Sanchez’s team has delivered an impressive performance at the continental level, highlighted by their recent 1-0 victory against Persepolis, where they demonstrated strong teamwork to maintain their lead.

With the addition of Algerian international Adam Ounas, the Qatari champions will hope to distribute the difference-making duties to take some weight off Akram Afif’s shoulders.

Ounas’ participation, however, is uncertain according to Sanchez.

“He is a valuable addition and we will assess his readiness to play in the match. We all hope he can contribute,” Sanchez said of his new addition.

This is just one of the many positives for the 2011 AFC Champions League winners, who have triumphed in both of their previous encounters with Al Wasl.

They also maintain an impressive unbeaten streak in their last 13 matches against UAE teams, with their last loss dating back to 2005.

Al Gharafa seeking to rebound against Persepolis

Al Gharafa’s only win in this year’s ACL Elite came in the most spectacular of ways as they defeated reigning Asian champions Al Ain at home.

Yet their journey this season has been full of ups and downs, made evident by their loss 2-1 loss against Al Wasl last match-day. The pressure is on Pedro Martins’ men to bounce back again, with a win away against Iran’s Persepolis on Monday.

Al Gharafa currently sit in seventh on three points and will have to overturn their record of having lost their last four away matches (including neutral venues) on the continental stage to revive their chances of advancing to the next stage.

Persepolis, meanwhile are reeling at the tenth spot with just two points, desperately needing a win for revival.

A convincing attacking performance against Al Arabi is certainly a confidence boost, which Martins hopes will continue against Persepolis.

“We’re ready to adapt to the busy schedule. The weekend’s result has given the players a positive boost,” Martins added.

The match will be played in Dubai’s Al Maktoum Stadium, a neutral venue, after AFC’s decision of moving games away from Iran due to recent regional escalations.