Qatar and Iran to play in UAE following regional escalations

All Asian and international football matches that were scheduled in Iran are expected to be moved to neutral venues due to escalating regional tension.

Qatar’s upcoming away game against Iran in the third round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers will be played at a neutral venue, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed on Thursday.

The match on October 15 will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), instead of Mashhad’s Imam Reza Stadium.

The exact venue of the much-anticipated clash is yet to be decided, the AFC said, despite reports pointing out Dubai as the chosen destination.

“The decision was taken after careful consideration of the prevailing security situation and in consultation with FIFA and the relevant stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFRI)’s proposal to switch the home and away fixtures in Group A was rejected by the Qatar Football Association, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Qatar will host Iran on June 5 next year and a switch would have seen Team Melli come to Doha next week.

The AFC had opened an emergency case to monitor the safety situation after Iran fired a barrage of missiles on Israel on October 1, in response to the killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

The missiles could also be seen from the Foolad Shahr Stadium, during local side Sepahan’s match against Tajik club Isteklol.

https://twitter.com/websterkaroon/status/1841162578204180792

Indian side Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to travel to Iran on October 2 to face Tractor in the Asian Champions League (ACL) Two citing security reasons.

The AFC, however, had then refused to change the venue, hence withdrawing the Indian club’s participation from the tournament.

Home fixtures of the Iranian clubs in the Asian Champions League Elite and the ACL Two are also expected to be moved to neutral venues.

The shift will see Esteghlal’s tie against Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Tractor’s home fixture against Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan moved outside of Iran.