Abdelkarim Hassan returns to Qatar’s national squad to face Kyrgyzstan and Iran

The defender returned to Qatar’s football scene with a move to Al Wakrah in the summer, following spells at Kuwait’s Al Jahra SC and Iran’s Persepolis FC.

Al Wakrah full-back Abdelkarim Hassan has been called up by head coach Bartolome ‘Tintin’ Marquez Lopez in Qatar’s squad for the World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Kyrgyzstan and Iran.

The 2018 AFC Player of the Year returns to Al Annabi’s ranks for the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2022, after he was handed an indefinite suspension in January 2023 for disciplinary breaches by the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

Qatari football’s governing body had also slapped a 50 percent salary deduction and a QAR 200,000 Qatari riyals ($55,000) fine, citing multiple breaches of the Regulations for the Professionalism of Local Football Players, without disclosing the details of Hassan’s actions.

Hassan had made 121 appearances for the Maroons before his suspension, cementing his spot as a crucial player in defence since his debut in 2010.

The 31-year-old had also been sidelined by his former club Al Sadd seemingly after his conversation with a fan on Snapchat was leaked, with many criticising him for lack of emotion following Qatar’s dismal exit from the World Cup.

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup winner then signed for Kuwait’s Al Jahra SC, triggering a harsh response from Al Sadd, which ultimately led to both sides exploring possibilities of a law suit.

Al Sadd, however, said in July that the club had reached an “amicable resolution” with its former player and had agreed to “move past previous differences” after Hassan visited the club’s facilities.

The former Persepolis defender’s inclusion in the national team, following a stellar season so far with Al Wakrah, has hinted at a resolution with the QFA as well.

Alongside Hassan, veteran defender Boualem Khoukhi has also made a comeback to Al Annabi’s 27-man squad.

Other inclusions to the side include Al Ahli’s goalkeeper Marwan Sherif, Al Gharafa’s midfielder Ahmed Al-Ganehi, centre-back Almahdi Ali of Al Wakrah, and Al Shahania’s young midfielder Naif Al-Hadhrami.

Marquez Lopez has had to make a heavy shuffle to his defensive line-up as Homam Ahmed, Pedro Miguel, and Abdullah Al-Yazidi have all gone out due to injuries.

The experienced midfield duo of Assim Madibo and Karim Boudiaf also failed to make the final cut.

Qatar is set to host Kyrgyzstan at the Al Thumama Stadium on October 10 before travelling to Iran for a tough away qualifier on October 15.

The reigning Asian champions find themselves in a tricky situation having failed to win their two matches in the final round of qualifiers so far.

After a disappointing 3-1 opening-day loss at home to the UAE and a 2-2 draw away at North Korea, Al Annabi aims to get back on track in their quest for a direct spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Qatar’s 27-man squad

Goalkeepers

Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Marwan Sherif (Al Ahli), Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail).

Defenders

Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Lucas Mendez (Al Wakrah), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Wakrah), Mohammed Aiash (Al Duhail), Almahdi Ali (Al Wakrah), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Sultan Al-Brake (Al Duhail).

Midfielders

Naif Al-Hadhrami (Al Shahnia), Edmilson Junior (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Abdelrahman Moustafa (Al Ahli), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Fathy (Al Arabi), Jassim Jaber (Al Arabi), Ibrahim Al-Hassan (Calahorra).

Forwards

Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Ismaeel Mohammed (Al Duhail), Ahmed Alaa (Al Arabi), Yusuf Abdurisag (Al Sadd).