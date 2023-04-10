50% of Ashghal’s road project materials recycled

This new milestone achieved comes in line with Qatar’s 2030 Vision.

Ashghal’s recycling programmes are expanding steadily and making a significant contribution to environmentally friendly construction methods in Qatar, the authority said.

The Quality & Safety Department (QSD) at Ashghal has succeeded in using recycled materials in 50% of its road construction projects, exceeding the initial 20% goal, according to data made public by Ashghal.

The Quality & Safety Department at #Ashgal has set the percentage of accomplishment for this initiative reaching 50% versus 20%, where recycled materials were used in #Ashghal projects including 10,000,000 tonnes in road projects and 720,000 tonnes in expressway projects. — هيئة الأشغال العامة (@AshghalQatar) April 9, 2023

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Ashghal stated that recycled materials were used in 10 million tonnes of its road projects and 720,000 tonnes of its motorway projects.

Dr. Ali al-Marri, the QSD manager, stated that major Ashghal initiatives to achieve sustainability include recycling construction materials, using reclaimed asphalt as well as excavation and demolition waste, and using recycled alternative materials like wadi aggregate and ground tyre rubber in projects.

All of the company’s projects are now required to meet a recycling and sustainability Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that was previously implemented. This KPI stipulates that at least 20% of the materials used in finished construction must be recycled.

To maximise resource efficiency, the authority has also set up recycling yards for building materials in strategic locations.

This has made it possible to process and recycle construction waste materials like reclaimed asphalt from road improvements, demolition and concrete waste, and excavation materials.