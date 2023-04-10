QRCS to provide food to hundreds of thousands across eight nations

With a total cost of QAR 2,8,212,437, food and livelihood projects came in third place among QRCS’s operations in 2022.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is carrying out 11 food projects as part of its international development projects plan for 2023, with a budget of nearly 28 million Qatari riyals.

The projects are intended to guarantee food security and to meet the needs of 746,974 refugees, displaced people, and host communities in eight nations including Syria, Yemen, Palestine in Gaza, the West Bank, Al Quds, Somalia, Iraq, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Sudan.

The QRCS office in Turkiye will provide 28,230 food parcels to 197,610 needy and displaced Syrians in Northern Syria at a cost of an average of QAR 200 per parcel, or QAR5,646,000 overall. Additionally, at a cost of QAR 3,000 per tonne, or QAR 1.8 million overall, 600 tonnes of flour will be purchased to support bakeries in northern Syrian villages to help secure bread for 104,000 displaced Syrians.

At an average cost of QAR320 per parcel, or QAR2,908,800 overall, 9,090 food parcels will be delivered to 63,630 underprivileged Yemenis. At an estimated price of QAR 235 per parcel, or QAR 1,999,850 in total, 8,510 food parcels will be delivered to 42,550 underprivileged Palestinians in Gaza.

Together with the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), QRCS will give away 4,000 food parcels to 24,000 needy Palestinians in Al Quds and the West Bank for a total of QAR1 million, or QAR250 per parcel.

At an average cost of QAR 320 per parcel, or QAR 841,600 overall, the QRCS office in Iraq will distribute 2,630 food parcels to 13,150 Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqis in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Additionally, fresh meals will be provided to 8,414 Syrian refugees and displaced Iraqis at camps under the “Provision of Food for Poor People” project for an average cost of QAR 841,400 in total.

A total of QAR 7.4 million will be spent on the distribution of 23,125 food parcels to Somalia’s 161,875 underprivileged citizens at a cost of QAR 320 per parcel. At a cost of QAR 2,004,750 on average, 8,091 food parcels will be given to 40,095 Syrian refugees and low-income Jordanians in Jordan.

In Afghanistan, 68,250 poor people will receive 11,375 food parcels at a cost of QAR 200 each, for a total of QAR 2,274,965. The distribution of 3,900 food parcels to 23,400 needy people in Sudan will cost an average of QAR 300 per parcel, or QAR 1,170,000 overall.