2023 Qatar Masters wraps up with Finland’s Sami Valimaki finishing on top

Since its inaugural running in 1998, the Qatar Masters has gained admiration from the golfing world as it attracts the best talent from the sport.

The last and final round of the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters witnessed a tight face-off between Jorge Campillo and Sami Valimaki, with the Finnish golfer finishing on top.

Claiming his second World Tour title, Valimaki secured the championship with one leading shot to also collect a whopping $3.75 million prize.

Sami Välimäki wins the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 🏆#CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/WEGkBT6Ml8 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 29, 2023

The competition was briefly delayed after rare and wild showers blew through Doha on Thursday. However, despite the tough start, Doha Golf Club’s greens were applauded throughout the tournament as 132 professional golfers from around the world competed against one another.

Aside from the massive prize sum, golfers in Doha fought to gain ranking points at the competition, which served as the last counting event of the DP World tour.

Ahead of the tournament, organisers of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters were confident that the contest would be one of the best editions of the European Tour (DP World Tour) golf event.

“The golf course is in immaculate condition this year. And we are playing a tougher golf course than we have in the past, and a few holes have been lengthening as well,” said Mikael Eriksson, Tournament Director of DP World Tour, said at a press conference ahead of the event.

“I think the scoring will be good because I think the greens are excellent, in very good condition,” the sporting head added.