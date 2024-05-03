AFC U23 Asian Cup final: Japan crowned champions after defeating Uzbekistan

Japan were crowned the 2024 U23 AFC Asian Cup champions after winning the final game against Uzbekistan at stoppage time, thanks to substitute Yamada’s goal.

Japan scored the goal it needed at the very last minute to defeat Uzbekistan in the Qatar AFC U-23 Asian Cup final, winning the tournament again for the second time on Friday.

In a pivotal moment of the match, Japanese substitute Fuki Yamada broke the deadlock in the 92nd minute just as Uzbekistan were making desperate attempts to turn the game in their favour.

The goal not only secured Japan’s victory but also highlighted the intense competition between the two teams at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Uzbekistan looked to take the game as they fired off 18 shots with five on target. Japan had eight shots with only two on target.

Uzbekistan came close to taking the game as they were handed a penalty.

Yet Umarali Rahmonaliyev’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box was saved in the dying moments to seal a dramatic victory for the Japanese, allowing them to be crowned the champions of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.

At the awards ceremony, Uzbekistan was awarded the Fair Play award for the tournament. The award was handed to their footballer, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

Uzebk keeper Abduvohid Nematov was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament. The footballer kept five clean sheets during their campaign, conceding only against Japan in the final.

The award for Most Valuable Player of the tournament went to Japan’s Joel Chima Fujita.