1,300 experts endorse AI as ‘force for good’ to tackle doomsday narrative

The letter comes in an effort to counter fears of ‘AI doom’, and advocate for the establishment of robust regulations.

An open letter proclaiming artificial intelligence (AI) as a “force for good” rather than a menace to mankind has garnered over 1,300 signatures from various experts.

The letter, a product of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, came in response to the doom-laden narratives associated with AI.

The UK’s tech community, represented by BCS Chief Executive Rashik Parmar, strongly opposes the dystopian future threatened by AI. Parmar dismissed the “nightmare scenario of evil robot overlords” as an unlikely outcome.

Earlier in March, several technology leaders, Elon Musk among them, expressed a contrasting perspective. They penned a letter appealing for a halt in the progression of powerful AI systems. The letter warned of an “existential risk” posed by super-intelligent AI—a sentiment reflected by film director Christopher Nolan.

Speaking to the BBC, Nolan mentioned AI leaders seeing the present as “their Oppenheimer moment”, referencing J.Robert Oppenheimer’s crucial role in the development of the atomic bomb and the subject of Nolan’s newest film.

BCS, however, remains optimistic about AI’s potential while advocating for necessary regulations. Richard Carter, the founder of an AI-driven cybersecurity startup and a signatory to the BCS letter, regarded the existential threat warnings as overly pessimistic.

“Frankly, this notion that AI is an existential threat to humanity is too far-fetched. We’re just not in any kind of a position where that’s even feasible,” he stated.

The individuals endorsing the BCS letter hail from diverse fields such as business, academia, public bodies, and think tanks. Despite lacking the same recognition as Elon Musk or leadership in significant AI companies like OpenAI, these signatories emphasise AI’s positive potential.

Hema Purohit, a digital health and social care lead for BCS, spoke to the BBC about how AI is revolutionising healthcare. From aiding in the detection of diseases like cardiac disease or diabetes to expediting new drug trials, AI is showing great promise.

Sarah Burnett, another signatory and an author of an AI and business book, highlighted the agricultural benefits of AI, including pollinating plants and eliminating weeds via robots, reducing the need for extensive crop spraying.

The letter urges the UK to pioneer in establishing professional and technical standards for AI roles. The signatories envision the UK as a “global byword for high-quality, ethical, inclusive AI” with the right support, code of conduct, international cooperation, and fully-funded regulation. In line with this vision, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will preside over an AI regulation summit this autumn.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about AI automation potentially replacing up to 300 million jobs, causing some companies to freeze hiring.

Richard Carter, however, views AI as a tool to enhance human productivity, citing his experience with ChatGPT as an example. Carter warned against over-reliance on AI and emphasised the need for human intervention.

“If you take the human completely out of the loop, how do you manage accountability for some sort of catastrophic event happening?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Carter, along with other signatories, acknowledged the need for AI regulation to prevent misuse. Hema Purohit supported the sentiment, explaining her motive for signing the letter was to ensure proper governance, testing, and assurance in AI development.