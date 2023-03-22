Your everyday Ramadan essentials sorted from talabat Mart

A seamless in-app experience, reliable delivery and wide selection of products to choose from? We’re sold!

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches and people start shopping for daily essentials to prepare their favourite meals, talabat Mart is bringing a wide selection of offers and providing customers with a reliable and convenient everyday experience at the push of a button to be delivered 30 minutes or less.

What’s in store?

Whether it’s icy cold beverages such as Vimto Fruit Cordial and Tang Juices that complete your Ramadan experience, Switz Samosa Sheets to create your absolute must-have savoury item, something to satisfy your sweet tooth like Foster Clark’s Custard Powder or Qbake’s Crepe Original, talabat Mart has got you covered, with all of these and more!

Escape the hassle

Struggling to manage your schedule amid the overwhelming Ramadan grocery shopping rush? Or swamped with the Ramadan grocery shopping spree and trying to get your timings right? talabat Mart is here to the rescue!

Allow yourself to fully immerse in the spirit of community, reflection and celebration this Ramadan with the talabat mart’s wide range of offers. In addition to basics like Quaker White Oats, Punjab Basmati Rice and delicious Knorr Soups, you’ll be spoilt for choice for other delectable treats including Foster Clark’s Strawberry Jelly or Doha Dates Khalas Singles to round off your Ramadan meals.

While fasting during the holy month, do not shy away from having the most fresh items in your kitchen! talabat Mart is here to offer fresh varieties of poultry, vegetables and dairy products

Commenting on the occasion, talabat Mart’s General Manager, Carla Ferreira said: “As the holy month of Ramadan draws near, we extend our warmest wishes to everyone for good health, joy, and blessings. By continuously bringing a reliable and convenient everyday experience to customers, we hope to give them more time back to focus on Ramadan and spending time with their families and loved ones. Ramadan Kareem!”.

Set the Ramadan theme

Looking to add that finishing touch to your space with Ramadan-themed décor?

Create the perfect ambiance for your Ramadan celebrations with Rankoussi cushions and Ramadan lanterns & lights – just an order away on talabat Mart.

Enhance the joy of sharing meals with your friends and family in the perfect setting!

Who doesn’t love a reliable and convenient solution?

Shopping can wear you out, especially during Ramadan. However, with the option of ordering your essentials at the push of a button, you can get some time back to spend in spiritually rewarding acts, or even with family and loved ones.

Customers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.