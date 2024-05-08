Qatar and Azerbaijan forge a major human rights pact

President of the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights said there are plans set in place for Azerbaijani education leaders to visit Qatar.

Qatar’s National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights aimed at amplifying the culture of human rights on a much bigger scale.

Chairperson of NHRC Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah emphasised its foundation on universally acknowledged principles of international human rights law and the Paris Principles, originally articulated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

Following a meeting with the President of the Azerbaijan Institute of Democracy and Human Rights Ahmad Shahidov, Al Attiyah expressed mutual aspirations to embolden their partnership.

She elaborated on the shared commitment to exchanging expertise, enhancing national and international performance, and championing humanity, equality, and freedom of expression.

Al Attiyah lauded Qatar’s steadfast dedication to human rights and spotlighted the legislative strides and policies aimed at empowering women.

She emphasised the nation’s ratification of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women as a major step towards gender equality and went on to commend Doha’s efforts in broadening employment opportunities for women and cultivating an inclusive educational system conducive to their professional advancement.

Highlighting NHRC’s role in complementing governmental initiatives, Al Attiyah reiterated the committee’s dedication to ensuring comprehensive protection and support for women’s societal participation.

She brought up the establishment of the National Committee for the Affairs of Women, Children, the Elderly, and People with Disabilities as a testament to Qatar’s commitment to upholding human rights.

Shahidov echoed sentiments of partnership, stating that both sides had deliberated extensively on legislative frameworks and institutional mechanisms underpinning human rights promotion.

He shared plans for Azerbaijani education leaders to visit Qatar, facilitating a knowledge exchange on human rights education and advocacy.

Shahidov revealed a mutual agreement to devise mechanisms for addressing petitions and complaints while fostering collaboration with governmental and non-governmental bodies in advancing human rights causes.