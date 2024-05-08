Qatar’s anime fans gear up for Geekdom’s first One Piece Festival

A Qatar first, the three-day event promises an ocean of activities – ranging from One Piece themed food, prizes and special appearances from the region’s favourite content creators.



Doha’s Geekdom community are preparing to set sail for the upcoming three-day One Piece Festival from May 9 – 11.



The popular Japanese show follows protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s adventures and misadventures.

The young lad, who unintentionally gained the ability to stretch like rubber after consuming a mythical fruit, traverses the oceans in search of treasure known as the ‘One Piece.’



Nakama, a local community of Japanese culture enthusiasts, is at the helm of organising this Doha-first event alongside Geekdom.



The Japanese word nakama, meaning comrade, is a central theme within the anime show as the series follows Luffy and his crew sailing in search of the elusive treasure.

“One Piece is now in its final saga, according to the author,” a representative from Qatar’s Nakama community told Doha News. “This is why we chose the show over any others; to celebrate this amazing journey along with our own nakama,” they added.



“We are most looking forward to all One Piece fans in Qatar, and the region, enjoying the event,” they said.



The festival’s organisers promise guest appearances from the region’s favourite digital content creators. Among them is Qatar’s QG14 — a gaming video creator with over 180,000 subscribers on YouTube alone.



In a post via Instagram, Nakama also announced that festival-goers will have the chance to meet Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew comrades, enjoy an array of One Piece-themed delicacies, play games, win prizes and much more.

As the Platinum Sponsor, Suzuki Qatar is contributing to the prizes up for grabs.



Speaking exclusively to Doha News, Abhishek Basu from Suzuki Qatar, represented by Teyseer Motors, said that the event’s concept has various synergies with the Suzuki brand.

“The One Piece Festival is going to be a family event for all nationalities. Family values are celebrated by Suzuki as the brand from its inception had laid emphasis on the same.”

“We also strive to associate ourselves with Japanese culture in Qatar in a fun way as the brand is a major Japanese automobile brand, and what better way to do that than through anime and cosplay?” he added.



Local vendors have also banded together to create a One Piece museum for visitors. An exclusive collection of pristine figurines, replica anime swords and artwork will be displayed in the exhibition.

The Geekdom initiative is backed by the Doha Film Institute (DFI).



In 2022, the Geekdom Building was established at Lusail Boulevard where the group’s festivities have been held ever since.



Its inception dates back to 2018 with a dynamic pop culture event at the Katara Cultural Village. The event provided a platform for enthusiasts to exchange cosplay tips, discuss their favourite manga comics and anime shows and connect with fellow enthusiasts.



The DFI describes Geekdom as “a truly unique community engagement platform. It offers diverse and unique experiences for people to showcase their passion for motion arts and visual storytelling.”