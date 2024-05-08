Qatar’s energy minister aligns Qatarization plan with National Vision for human development

During the event, Al Kaabi presented the Annual Qatarization Crystal Awards to companies excelling in various categories.

Qatar’s energy minister presented an overview of the Qatarization plan and its alignment with the Qatar National Vision’s human development pillar on Tuesday.

Leading the 24th Annual Qatarization Review meeting, Saad Sherida Al Kaabi outlined the unprecedented growth of the energy sector, citing significant milestones in both upstream and downstream activities.

He stressed the need for Qatarization to adapt to the ambitious growth necessitated by the industry’s expansion.

One of the key points of discussion was the sector’s plans to expand LNG production to 142 million tons per annum by 2030, doubling the current capacity.

Al Kaabi also highlighted monumental projects such as the shipbuilding programme and the expansion of solar power generation, aiming to double solar capacity to 1600 megawatts.

Expressing gratitude to energy sector companies and their employees for their dedication to Qatarization, Al Kaabi also applauded the collaboration of stakeholders in supporting Qatarisation objectives.

Qatar Shell, Qatar Chemical Company (Q-Chem), North Oil Company, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation ‘Kahramaa’ were honoured for their contributions.

The energy minister who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy presented the Annual Qatarization Certificates to companies showing significant improvements in supporting Qatarization. Qatar Petrochemical Company “QAPCO”, Qatar Aluminium Limited “Qatalum”, and QatarEnergy LNG were recognised for their strides in this regard.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy’s multi-billion North Field project comes under Qatar’s liquified natural gas (LNG) endeavours and is split into the North Field East (NFE), North Field South (NFS), and North Field West.

The project aims to meet Qatar’s future requirements under its North Field Expansion Project and the Golden Pass LNG export projects.

NFE is set to ramp up Qatar’s LNG production from 77 to 110 mtpa by 2025, as the NFS will increase the production capacity from 110 to 126 mtpa by 2026.

On February 25, QatarEnergy announced a new LNG expansion project, North Field West. The expansion would boost the local LNG production to 142 mtpa before the end of 2030.