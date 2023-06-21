Pilates to strength training: What to expect at Education City Stadium’s first ‘Ladies Night’

A total of 12 activities are available on Education City’s website.

Qatar Foundation is set to host its first Ladies Night at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, providing free access to various fitness activities to female members of the community.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup venue is geared up to host around 1,000 people during the event, scheduled to take place between 6-10 pm local time. Pre-registration online is required for some of the classes, some of which require a fee.

During a tour hours ahead of the event, Doha News joined a media tour for a glimpse of some of the preparations for activities expected to be on offer, including pilates, running, and strength training.

Children will also have the opportunity to enjoy activities at the “Kids Corner” as well as film screenings.

Speaking to Doha News at the stadium, Bouthaina Al-Khater, engagement and activation specialist at Qatar Foundation, said the idea for the event was inspired by the success of the previous ladies night at Oxygen Park.

“This shows how much Qatar Foundation cares about women and ladies and about their health and sports. So I think this is amazing,” Al-Khater said.

The event is taking place with a large participation of gyms and wellness entities across Qatar, including Adidas Runners, Qatar Run Ladies, WarriorFit, and UN1T among many others.

“It’s a privilege to be asked to be involved in the first ever Ladies Night here at the stadium. Hopefully, it’s going to be a good turnout, the ladies are going to enjoy it, it’s a brilliant chance for everybody to showcase women’s sports, women’s fitness,” Emma Crick, UN1T’s General Manager, told Doha News.

With the World Cup now in the rearview, the stadium is now set to transform into a hub for girls and women to enjoy sports as part of the tournament’s legacy.

What to expect

A total of 12 activities are available on Education City’s website, some of which are already fully booked including the “Let’s Run 6k As One”.

Ladies still have the chance to participate in workouts dedicated for runners at the free “Ladies Night Run with Adidas Runners” activity. Those wanting to learn more about the basics of running can attend the “ABC Running (Technical) – Run the World” for free.

With the free “Evo Netball Activation”, women can take part in a netball contest while learning all about the sport.

A wide range of exercises can be found at the “UN1T Hybrid Workout”, offering strength, conditioning, and core training for all levels. However, the class requires online registration and a QAR 100 riyal fee.

“The Wyldest Team Challenge (WYLD QATAR)” will provide an “electrifying atmosphere” with a live DJ and workouts that bring out inner strength. Online registration and a QAR 100 fee is required.

Those coming with a friend or family member can challenge one another at the “Warriors Unite” partner, a great calorie burner and a chance for one to push their limits. Online registration and a QAR 100 fee is required.

As for ladies who prefer slow-paced movement, the free “Power Exercise (V Lounge)” will provide exercises that help develop more muscle strength and flexibility.

Another low-impact option is available at the “Pilates by Evo Active” class for all levels, which would help build “core strength, improve posture, and cultivate a mind-body connection.” The class requires online registration and a QAR 100 fee.

Women wishing to relax after a successful workout can access the free “Nervous System Reset” physiotherapy room where they will receive treatment aimed at releasing tension in the nervous system.

Since the event places great emphasis on health and fitness, on-the-spot DNA testing will be available at a QAR 1,500 fee to better understand one’s genetic makeup to learn how to lead healthier lives.

As for little ones, they can attend free sessions at the “Kids Corner: Toys 4 Joy”, ranging from puzzle assembling and clay design competitions.