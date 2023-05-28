PSG secure Ligue 1 title as Messi breaks Ronaldo goalscoring record

A striking performance by the Argentian legend, whose contract is set to come to an end next month.

Lionel Messi scored another record-breaking goal as Paris St-Germain prevailed with a draw at Strasbourg to win its 11th Ligue 1 title.

Scoring in the 59th minute, the 35-year-old Argentian was gifted a pass from Kylian Mbappe to strike in his 496th goal, passing rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who was crowned at 495 goals.

The goal secured the win as Strasbourg’s Kevin Gameiro sent in an equaliser that rescued his squad from relegation.

Despite the relieving win for the Parisians, Strasbourg played a formidable match, striking 17 shots with five on target against the Christophe Galtier side.

With PSG now wrapping up its last match of the month, the future remains uncertain for the Ligue 1 leaders as Messi’s time at Parc des Princes is sure to end this summer.

Suspended for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without PSG’s permission, fans and football experts speculate a move to Barcelona, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, or even America’s Major League Soccer (MLS).

The sword may also be sharpening for Christophe Galtier as the French coach has been at the calls of criticism for PSG’s elimination in the Champions League as well as losing six of its first 17 league games in 2023.

Speaking on his future, Galtier voiced “I think I deserve a second season at PSG, I gave it my all with a lot of energy”.

“I was able to keep the course in difficult moments. I feel, personally that I deserve to continue”.

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique has been rumoured to replace Galtier, with reports also pointing to Jose Mourinho.