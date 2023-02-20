World’s most exclusive collections sparkle at annual DJWE in Qatar

Monday marks the start of the highly anticipated and longest-running event in Qatar’s annual social calendar, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), in its 19th edition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The exclusive exhibition is held under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.

The opening was attended by the biggest names in Bollywood, alongside Irina

Shayk, Nasser Al Attiyah, Mutaz Barsham and other celebrities. Unique to this

year’s edition is an auditory element to the DJWE campaign, as an exclusive musical

score is created by famed Qatari composer, Ms. Dana Al Fardan.

At the opening ceremony, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior,

toured the elaborate pavilions created by Qatar’s leading jewellery brands and had

a private viewing of some of their latest collections.

The event was organised by Qatar Tourism and Qatar Business Events Corporation with Qatar Airways as the Official Airline Partner and Qatar National Bank as the Official Sponsor.