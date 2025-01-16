World reacts to Gaza Strip ceasefire deal

The deal, which will be enforced on Sunday, paves the way for a ceasefire and a captives-prisoner exchange after 15 months of Israel’s genocide on the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday evening, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdelrahman Al Thani, unveiled a multi-phased agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The deal paves the way for a ceasefire and a captives-prisoner exchange after 15 months of Israel’s devastating assault on the Gaza Strip.

The implementation of the ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday, January 19.

Here’s how the world reacted to the announcement of the groundbreaking Gaza ceasefire deal.

Qatar

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took to X to thank Egypt and the U.S., who have been part of mediation efforts alongside the Gulf state since Israel’s genocide began in October 2023.

“We hope the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza will contribute to ending the aggression, destruction and loss of life in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the Amir wrote.

نأمل أن يُسهم إعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة في إنهاء العدوان والتدمير والقتل في القطاع والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وبدء مرحلة جديدة لا يتم فيها تهميش هذه القضية العادلة، والعمل الجاد على حلها حلاً عادلاً وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية. الدور الدبلوماسي لدولة قطر في الوصول لهذا… — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) January 15, 2025

“This marks the beginning of a new phase where the Palestinian cause is not marginalised, and serious efforts are made towards a just solution in line with international resolutions,” he went on to say.

“The diplomatic role of the State of Qatar in reaching this agreement is our humanitarian duty before the political one, and we thank the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America for their appreciated efforts.”

United States

Outgoing U.S President Joe Biden has been criticised for stalling previous efforts for reaching a deal, as well as for his continuous financial support to Israel, with a $8bn arms sale deal announced earlier this month.

“Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal,” Biden said on X.

“My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done,” he added.

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.



My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump framed the truce as a victory for the Israeli captives.

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly,” he announced on his social media platform Truth Social.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump added in a second post.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the the Gaza ceasefire and captives-prisoner exchange deal.

Guterres took to X to thank mediators Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. “for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal”.

I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza.



I commend the mediators — Egypt, Qatar & the USA — for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal.



I call on all to uphold their commitments & ensure that this deal is fully implemented.… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 15, 2025

“I call on all to uphold their commitments & ensure that this deal is fully implemented. From the outset of the violence, I have called for an immediate ceasefire & the immediate & unconditional release of all hostages,” he said.

Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed Palestinian resistance group Hamas for causing a “last minute crisis.”

Netanyahu has announced his cabinet will no longer meet on Thursday to solidify the Gaza ceasefire deal.

“Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last minute concessions,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

In the aftermath of the ceasefire’s announcement on Wednesday, Israel proceeded to kill at least 71 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas

Hamas’ Political Bureau chief Khalil Al-Hayya appeared in a recorded video on Al Jazeera following the announcement of the ceasefire deal.

“In reaching a deal to stop the aggression, we thank all who stood with our people and resistance,” he said. “We will not forget, we will not forgive, and none of us will disregard the sacrifices of our people in the Gaza Strip.”

“We are able, with the help of our brothers, sisters and supporters, to rebuild Gaza again,” he added.

Jordan

King Abdullah II welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

On X, Jordan’s king wrote “we welcome the Gaza ceasefire and urge the world to alleviate the tragedy by maximising the humanitarian response.”

We welcome the Gaza ceasefire and urge the world to alleviate the tragedy by maximising the humanitarian response. We value the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and reaffirm Jordan’s commitment to supporting the Palestinians, sustaining aid flow, and working for peace — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) January 16, 2025

“We value the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the US, and reaffirm Jordan’s commitment to supporting the Palestinians, sustaining aid flow, and working for peace,” he added.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped that the ceasefire will lead to lasting peace.

Filistin Direniş Hareketi HAMAS ile İsrail arasındaki ateşkes görüşmelerinin anlaşmayla sonuçlanmasını memnuniyetle karşılıyoruz.



Anlaşmanın, Filistinli kardeşlerimiz başta olmak üzere bölgemiz ve tüm insanlık için hayırlara vesile olmasını, kalıcı barış ve istikrara kapı… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) January 15, 2025

“We welcome the end of the ceasefire talks between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Israel,” he sad on his X account.

“We hope that the agreement will be beneficial for our region and all of humanity, especially our Palestinian brothers, and that it will open the door to lasting peace and stability.”

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed the deal, emphasising the urgent entry of humanitarian assistance to the besieged territory.

“I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip after more than a year of strenuous efforts mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States,” el-Sisi said.

أرحب بالتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بعد جهود مضنية على مدار أكثر من عام بوساطة مصرية قطرية أمريكية.

ومع هذا الاتفاق، أؤكد على أهمية الإسراع في إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة لأهل غزة، لمواجهة الوضع الإنساني الكارثي الراهن، وذلك دون أي عراقيل، لحين تحقق السلام… — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) January 15, 2025

“With this agreement, I stress the importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to confront the current catastrophic humanitarian situation.”

“Egypt will always remain faithful to its covenant, a supporter of just peace, a loyal partner in achieving it, and a defender of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Ministry released a statement commending the efforts of the three mediators – U.S, Egypt, and Qatar – in brokering the ceasefire.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his aspirations for the agreement to “bring an end to the suffering, prevent further loss of life, and resolve the crisis and the tragic conditions in the Strip”.

Ansarullah Houthi movement

“We salute Gaza’s legendary and historic resilience in the face of Israel’s fiercest aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people,” said Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said in a statement on X.

“With its continued occupation of Palestine, [Israel] represents a threat to the security and stability of the region.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم



نحيي بإكبار وإجلال صمود غزة الأسطوري والتاريخي في مواجهة أعتى وأشرس عدوان إسرائيلي استهدف الشعب الفلسطيني المظلوم.



كما نثمن وكل أحرار العالم التضحيات الكبيرة للمقاومة الفلسطينية في غزة واستشهاد عدد من قادتها الكبار منهم الشهيد القائد إسماعيل هنية والشهيد… — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) January 15, 2025

“We and all the free people of the world appreciate the great sacrifices of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza and the martyrdom of a number of its great leaders, including the martyrs Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar,” AbdulSalam added.

European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the ceasefire brings hope to an entire region.

“Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza,” she said.

The ceasefire and hostage release agreement offers hope the region desperately needed.



But the humanitarian situation remains grim in Gaza.



Europe will channel €120 million of aid in 2025, alongside tons of in-kind aid, to keep supporting Palestinians. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 16, 2025

“Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict,” von der Leyen added.

The European Commission president also said the bloc would channel €120 million ($123m) of aid in 2025, “alongside tons of in-kind aid, to keep supporting Palestinians.”

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer released an official statement following the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire and captives-exchange deal in Doha.

“For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a war zone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza,” Starmer said.

“And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people – grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state.”

Spain

“This agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the road to a two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X in response to news of the ceasefire deal.

Recibo con esperanza el acuerdo de alto el fuego alcanzado entre Israel y Hamás. Debe poner fin al conflicto, permitir hacer frente a la terrible situación humanitaria en Gaza y la liberación de todos los rehenes.



Este acuerdo es crucial para lograr la estabilidad regional.… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 15, 2025

“I would like to express my appreciation to the tireless labour of Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. as mediators that made this possible.”

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro posted on his personal X account, saying the announcement was “good news for humanity”.

Es una buena noticia para la humanidad.



La paz de Gaza está a punto de alcanzarse.



Colombia estará dispuesta a enviar équipos médicos a Gaza para atender niños y niñas heridas y se ofrecerá servicios en Colombia. https://t.co/PWOGHE20SY — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 15, 2025

“Peace in Gaza is about to be achieved. Colombia will be ready to send medical teams to Gaza to care for injured children,” he added.

Last May, Petro announced plans to cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Philippe Lazzarini welcome the announcement.

I welcome the announcement about the ceasefire in #Gaza.

Many have been hoping for this moment for the past 15 months.



This agreement will finally bring much needed respite for the people of Gaza & the release of hostages.



What’s needed is rapid, unhindered & uninterrupted… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) January 15, 2025

“This agreement will finally bring much needed respite for the people of Gaza & the release of hostages,” he said. “What’s needed is rapid, unhindered & uninterrupted humanitarian access and supplies to respond to the tremendous suffering caused by this war.”

Italy

“The ceasefire provides an important opportunity to substantially increase humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Gaza,” a statement from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said.

“Italy is ready to play its part, together with its European and international partners, for the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza and to permanently consolidate the cessation of hostilities.”

The statement also said it looked forward to relaunching a political process towards “a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution, with Israel and a State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security, within mutually recognised borders”.