World reacts to Donald Trump’s victory in U.S. presidential elections

The Republic candidate has been declared the winner in the United States’ electoral race against Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump’s victory in the United States’ presidential elections has ushered in a flurry of congratulatory messages from leaders around the world.

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, will become the country’s 47th leader after winning the election against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. He secured 51.05 percent of the vote, while Harris received 47.45 percent.

“This will truly be the golden age of America,” Trump, 78, told his supporters in Florida. He thanked them for the win and described it as a “magnificent victory for the American people”.

Here are some of the leaders who have congratulated Trump:

Qatar

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani extended his best wishes for Trump’s upcoming four-year term, and expressed his anticipation of working together on advancing global and regional stability and security.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election,” Sheikh Tamim posted on X.

“I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.”

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani echoed Sheikh Tamim’s sentiments.

“Congratulations Mr. President on your victory in the U.S. presidential elections. The U.S. is a key partner for Qatar and the region. We look forward to working with your administration to tackle ongoing challenges, and unlocking future potential,” he posted.

The two Qatari officials had previously met with Trump at the latter’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida last September.

Jordan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II took to X to express his congratulations to Trump.

“Warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. Looking forward to working with you again to bolster Jordan’s longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all,” he said.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi extended his “sincere congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump”.

“I wish him all the success in achieving the interests of the American people, and we look forward to achieving peace together, maintaining regional peace and stability, and strengthening the strategic partnership relations between Egypt, the United States, and their friendly peoples,” he wrote on X.

“The two countries have always presented a model of cooperation and have succeeded together in achieving the common interests of the two friendly countries, which we look forward to continuing in these delicate circumstances that the world is going through,” he added.

Türkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his “friend Donald Trump” who he said won the presidential election “after a great struggle”.

“I hope that Turkey-U.S. relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity,” Erdogan said in a post on X.

Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said the livelihoods of Iranians will not be affected by the U.S. presidential race.

“The U.S. elections are not really our business,” she said during a cabinet meeting in Tehran. “Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals. We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods.”

Saudi Arabia

King Salman and his son, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the two sent cables to Trump, with King Salman praising the “close relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, which everyone seeks to strengthen and develop in all fields.”

United Arab Emirates

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan have all sent a cable of congratulations to Trump.

Palestinian Authority

PA President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Trump and wished him success, expressing his urge to work with Trump for peace and security in the region.

“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people,” Abbas said.

Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas released a statement addressing its stance on the results of the 2024 US presidential elections.

According to reports, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Trump would be tested on his statements that he can stop the war within hours after assuming his role as president.

The group also released a statement via Telegram.

“Our position on the new American administration depends on its positions and behaviour towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and their just cause,” the statement said.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump’s victory as “history’s greatest comeback”.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Netanyahu said on X.

Members of Netanyahu’s government also congratulated Trump.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir replied to an old post of his on X saying “God Bless Trump,” with a “Yesss,” with the flags of Israel and the US.

“God bless Israel, God bless America,” Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich said on X.

Ukraine

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory!” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” he added.

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered Trump his “heartiest congratulations”.

“As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi added.

France

President Emmanuel Macron said he was ready to work with Trump as he had before during the latter’s first presidency.

“Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” he said.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed her country and the U.S as “sister nations”.

“On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President Elect of the United States, Donald Trump,” Meloni said.

“Italy and the United States are “sister” nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”

Hungary

“The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!” Prime Minister Orban Victor, a longtime ally of Trump, said.

European Union

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, also wrote on social media to “warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump.”

“The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies,” she said. “We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he looked forward to working with Trump.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” he said. “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Brazil

President Lula da Silva also joined world leaders welcoming Trump’s upcoming term.

“My congratulations to President Donald Trump for the electoral win and his return to US presidency. Democracy is the voice of the people and it should always be respected. The world needs dialogue and joint efforts to have more peace, development, and prosperity. I wish luck and success to the new government,” Lula said.

El Salvador

“Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump. May God bless and guide you,” President Nayib Bukele posted on X.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the alliance friendship between Canada and the U.S. as “the envy of the world”.

“I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations,” he said.