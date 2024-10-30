World Padel Championship: Qatar eyes maiden win against Uruguay

The hosts’ most realistic shot at a win will be against Uruguay on Wednesday after two consecutive losses.

Qatar’s men’s Padel team will face Uruguay on Wednesday, seeking their first win at the FIP World Padel Championship.

Al Annabi succumbed 3-0 in Doha’s Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on Tuesday against Group C’s top seeds France.

The match began with Abdulla Al-Hijji and Mohammed Abdulla’s 6-0, 6-1 defeat against France’s Jeremy Bergeron and Thomas Vanbauce for Qatar. This was followed by Mohammed Al-Khanji and Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari’s 6-1, 6-1 loss against Maxime Joris and Bastien Blanque.

With the game already sealed at 2-0, Thomas Leygue and Theo Fonteny then completed the whitewash with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win against Amr Hassan and Jabor Al-Mutawa.

Following the loss, Qatar are at the bottom of Group C with just two points after the second round.

The hosts’ next opponents, Uruguay, also have two points on board but have won two games so far against France and Chile, compared to Qatar’s zero, placing them in the third spot of Group C.

Uruguay is currently ranked eleventh among the 16 participating nations, making them the lowest-ranked side that the Qataris — ranked second last — have faced so far.

The official schedule of the Fip World Padel Championships Qatar 2024 🕐



📆 30/10



Challenge to rank! ⚔️



Live matches on YouTube 🎥🎾



⏰ Local Time 2:00 pm

🕗 South America; 8:00 am

🕛 Europe: 12:00 pm#FIPWPC2024 🏆#PadelFIP🌍 pic.twitter.com/WD3iXS8oZ1 — FIP – International Padel Federation (@padelfip) October 30, 2024

Favorites continue to shine

Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina and last edition’s finalists Spain continued their winning streak with decisive victories.

The Latin American nation won 3-0 against the USA in Group A, whereas Spain dominated the UAE with a commanding 3-0 win.

Brazil also secured a 3-0 win against the Netherlands as Chile were made to work by Uruguay in their 2-1 win.

MEN’S 🚹 GROUPS RANKING | DAY 2



🌎 FIP WORLD PADEL CHAMPIONSHIPS QATAR 2024 🌎



📆 28/10 – 02/11

🏟️ Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

📍Doha – Qatar#FIPWPC2024 🏆#PadelFIP 🌍 pic.twitter.com/FEgQl36154 — FIP – International Padel Federation (@padelfip) October 29, 2024

Both Argentina and Spain also secured 3-0 wins in the women’s category to remain at the top of their respective groups.

France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, and Portugal all made clean sweeps in their respective women’s ties, whereas Brazil, the finalists of 2012, came from behind to win 2-1 against Germany.