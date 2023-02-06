World Cup champion Messi named ‘Men’s World Best Player of 2022’

The awards just keep coming for the Argentina world champion

Lionel Messi has been crowned the ‘World’s Best Player’ for 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

In yet another distinction for the famed Argentina captain, Messi amassed 275 points in the voting poll after winning the World Cup in Qatar, 240 points ahead of second-place nominee Kylian Mbappe.

To put it in perspective, the French wonderboy placed at 35 points with his French counterpart Karim Benzema who set downs third place with 30 points.

2022 was an illustrious year for 35-year-old Messi, who broke record-breaking titles and finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists in his seven appearances.

Messi took home the Golden Ball award, was one of only three Argentina players to play in every single minute of their campaign and counted up 690 minutes.

Within that fixture of time, the crowned GOAT completed 347 passes, five tackles, and attempted 32 shots.

On the local level, Messi has fringed Paris Saint-Germain to becoming Champions League contenders.

After scoring in his return debut with PSG, Messi now holds a record of 10 goals in 18 games with 10 assists.

Over the weekend, the Argentine was on target, striking in the second half to secure a 2-1 comeback win against Toulouse.

With Brazil’s Neymar and Mbappe both injured, Messi has been in stellar form to keep Christophe Galtier’s side contending.

Coach Galtier has voiced that Messi is exempt from defensive jobs and has asked his team to work hard to give the notable star freedom on the pitch.

“I ask the team to play for Leo and work for him,” Galtier said. “He must be exempted from certain tasks. His partners must redouble their efforts to recover and create movement so that he find passes, which are so rare in today’s football, in such small spaces,” said the French coach.

PSG face their most challenging matchup this year against Bayern Munich for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

All eyes have been fixed on Messi to capture a triumphant football title again.