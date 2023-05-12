Why Hamad Port Visitor Center should be on your itinerary

Aquarium, exhibition and 4D room: here’s what’s on offer at Hamad Port Visitor Center

Situated just 35 kilometres away from the capital, the Hamad Port Visitor Center in Umm Al-Houl promises to provide a world of maritime wonder.

With its fascinating exhibits, interactive displays, and stunning views, the centre promises to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Here’s what’s on offer at Hamad Port Visitor Center:

Maritime Museum

The centre boasts a wealth of exhibits and interactive displays that take you on a journey through Qatar’s maritime heritage and history, the evolution of the country’s ports, and the significance of Hamad Port in Qatar’s economic growth and development.

If you’re interested in the technical side of port operations, you can visit the control room exhibit, which highlights the sophisticated technology used to manage and operate the port. You’ll learn about the different processes involved in cargo handling, from loading and unloading to storage and transportation.

Model

One of the highlights of the visitor center is the massive model of the port, complete with miniature ships and cranes that move and light up. This impressive display gives visitors a bird’s eye view of the bustling port and its operations.

The construction of the Hamad Port Visitors Center prioritised sustainability at every stage.

Notably, the tourist destination stands out for its environmentally friendly design, featuring lush green spaces and landscapes that create a serene marine-themed ambiance. These features were deliberately incorporated to ensure visitors are given stunning scenes while using the center’s facilities.

4D & Auditorium

The centre also hosts a simulation room where you can experience what it’s like to be on board a ship arriving at the port, complete with sound effects and a realistic view of the port’s layout.

Another cool room to check out is the auditorium, which boasts a distinctive design, featuring a premium sound system and 200 seats arranged in a fixed theatre-style configuration, ensuring visitors a top-notch viewing experience.

Place for children

The Hamad Port Visitor Center also has an outdoor playground designed to provide children with a range of engaging and entertaining activities. In addition to riding games and other recreational games, children can partake in various other activities that promise to keep them amused and occupied.

Aquarium

The first-of-its-kind oceanic aquarium in Qatar, showcasing 80 unique species of aquatic life, including 3,063 creatures in 17 differently-sized basins, is a must-visit destination for all age groups.

This aquatic wonderland not only promises to be a fun excursion but also offers an educational experience for visitors and students to learn about Qatar’s marine life and the Umm Al Houl ecosystem.

Walk and unwind

But the Hamad Port Visitor Center isn’t just about learning. It’s also a great place to relax and enjoy the scenery. You can take a stroll along the boardwalk, which offers stunning views of the port and the sea. Or, you can enjoy a cup of coffee or a light snack at the cafe while taking in the sights and sounds of the port.