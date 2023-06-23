Why flying Turkish Airlines is much more than a smooth ride

Doha News packed its bags and took a four-hour trip with Turkish Airlines, immersing itself in the top-notch services on offer.

The choice of an airline can make a big difference when it comes to exploring the world and satisfying wanderlust for eager travellers. Among the many options available, Turkish Airlines poses an outstanding choice for globetrotters.

With its clear commitment to passenger satisfaction, extensive network, award-winning service, and an array of other benefits, Turkish Airlines has solidified its position as a leading carrier in the aviation industry.

Smooth ride

Turkish Airlines is renowned for its exceptional service, which has garnered numerous recognitions across the industry.

Comfort and innovation is tailored within the makeup of the seats on the Turkish carrier, making travel a much smoother experience. The airline’s modern fleet boasts state-of-the-art amenities and spacious seating arrangements that allow for comfort on both short and long haul flights.

Especially felt in the Business class, the comfort level of the amenities and seat arrangements feels impeccable. This feature goes hand in hand with the top-tier hospitality of the airlines.

The vast selection of movies in multiple languages comes as part of the entertainment on offer during the flight, providing options for all onboard.

Most importantly, the national carrier’s dedicated and professional cabin crew regularly go above and beyond to ensure all requests are met and catered to throughout the journey.

Tasty food

Turkish Airlines takes immense pride in its culinary offerings and is seen as a unique choice as it offers food integral to Turkey. Travellers onboard the flight are quickly introduced to the taste buds of the country even before landing at their destination.

For those keen on getting a real introduction to Turkish culture, the milky Ayran beverage is a prime choice.

From mouthwatering Turkish delicacies to international gourmet delights, the inflight meals are a standalone culinary journey.

Transit benefits

As the flagship carrier of Turkey, Turkish Airlines offers the advantage of a layover in Istanbul, a captivating city that serves as a gateway between Europe and Asia.

Take advantage of Turkish Airlines’ free transit hotel service for long layovers, allowing you to explore the enchanting beauty of Istanbul.

Travellers with a connection period of at least 20 hours can stay free of charge and enjoy the beauties of Istanbul throughout the duration. The voucher required for the stay are issued after the application is complete.

Economy Class passengers can stay one night in a 4-star hotel and Business Class passengers are able to stay two nights in a 5-star hotel free of charge.

Passengers can make a reservation at least 72 hours before their first flight, by sending their full name, reservation code (PNR) and ticket number, desired accommodation dates, preferred room type, telephone number and email address details.