Who is Wes Anderson? The inspiration behind the latest TikTok trend

With a blink of an eye, the world is pictured in the filmmaker’s lens.

Alexandre Desplat’s ‘Obituary’ is the latest sound to accompany the biggest current TikTok trend.

Videos following the trend tend to showcase a symmetrical and vibrant clip, similar to the cinematic style of renowned American filmmaker Wes Anderson.

In what appears to be an ‘out of the blue’ emergence in popular culture, Anderson’s signature filmmaking style has flooded TikTok and other social media platforms over the last week as users and companies alike romanticise their daily lives and events through his lens.

Speaking to Newsweek, last month, Ava Williams, 26-year-old filmmaker, claimed she launched the trend when she filmed her last days in New York to document precious moments from her family holiday.

“I was inspired to make the video after watching The French Dispatch with my parents the night before,” Williams, whose video got more than 12 million views, told the American media outlet.

Aside from the aesthetically pleasing visuals, the film icon behind the trend has a long history.

Who is Wes Anderson?

The Texas born filmmaker is behind some of the most prominent films in the industry, including The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, among many others.

Anderson is also known for his signature minimalist yet complex filmmaking style that focuses on symmetry and highly saturated colours, which offer a vintage effect triggering nostalgia to simpler times.

As seen in the trending videos, Anderson’s filmmaking style helps follow the adventures of his main characters throughout his movies, providing more visual aspects for viewers to explore.

The elements used by Anderson sum up what is widely known is mis-en-scene, the French word for “putting it on the stage”. The term refers to the use of lighting, colour, costume, and space by filmmakers in their own unique cinematic vision.

Anderson’s mis-en-scene became a critical area of study in film schools globally for aspiring filmmakers to understand the cruciality of carefully selecting artistic elements in their works.

Colour palettes play a key role in Anderson’s films and have become a notable element of his work. For example, The Grand Budapest Hotel is all pink, purple, blue and red.

Aside from the colour scheme, Anderson places great emphasis on what is commonly known as “planimetric composition” in which he shows a clear contrast between the background and foreground, making the characters the centre of focus.

Another element that adds to Anderson’s smooth storytelling approach in film is the long takes that allow viewers to take a moment to analyse every detail in each frame.