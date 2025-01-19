Who are the Palestinian detainees named in the captives-prisoners exchange deal between Israel and Hamas?

The Israeli occupation will gradually free the detainees, including 1,167 Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel on Saturday unveiled the names of 735 Palestinian prisoners who are to be released in the first phase of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire arrangement.

The phased release, scheduled to start on Sunday, will span over 42 days.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Israel will free over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in the besieged Gaza Strip, as part of the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli Ministry, in a statement, released a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners scheduled to be freed on Sunday.

The list of 735 prisoners included 69 women, 641 men, and 25 minors, including a female.

Of the prisoners, 284 were sentenced to life imprisonment on various accusations, including possession of weapons, affiliation with an undisclosed organisation, and involvement with an illegal group.

Many were also accused of shooting at individuals, conspiracy to commit crimes, carrying and manufacturing knives and daggers, and dealing with ammunition and explosives.

The most severe charge among them was murder.

Several notable figures are scheduled for release as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

Abdullah Sharbati, Majdi Zaatari, and Samer al-Atrash

Abdullah Sharbati, Majdi Zaatari, and Samer al-Atrash were members of Hamas and were accused in a 2003 suicide bombing on bus line 2 in Jerusalem.

The attack had killed 23 people and injured over 130 others.

Israel had sentenced all of three to life imprisonment. They will be deported after their release.

Mohammed Abu Warda

Mohammed Abu Warda joined Fatah before aligning with Hamas. He faced allegations of several suicide bombings on Jerusalem buses.

He was sentenced to 48 life terms after his arrest in 1992. Later involved in retaliatory operations in Jerusalem against the Israeli occupation, Abu Warda was sentenced to life in Palestinian Authority prisons for organising these actions, which were part of the broader struggle for Palestinian resistance and self-determination.

He was released in 2002 during the Second Intifada and went into hiding but was captured in April 2002 and sentenced to 48 life terms for his role in the attacks and membership in the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Abla Abdul Rasoul

Abla Abdul Rasoul is the wife of Ahmad Saadat, the current leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Saadat is a Palestinian political prisoner held in Damon prison.

Abla Abdul Rasoul was arrested from her home in Ramallah on September 16, 2024. At 68, she remained under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Abla suffers from several health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, for which she receives medication. Upon her arrest, she was isolated for a week in the Damon Prison.

Raghad Amro

A 23-year-old from Hebron, was arrested on September 1, 2024 and was physically abused during her transfer to Sharon prison, including being beaten by Israeli soldiers.

She also endured verbal abuse, strip searches, and mistreatment by guards.

After one night in Sharon, Raghad was transferred to Damon prison, where she shared a cell with 10 other women prisoners.

Khalida Jarrar

A member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, 62-year-old Khalida Jarrar has been detained multiple times by Israel, often held under administrative detention, which means arrest without charges.

The Palestinian lawmaker was charged with “incitement and involvement in terror” by an Israeli military court, under which she served 6 months in prison out of a 15 month term.

Jarrar was held without charge again in 2019, and in March 2021 she was sentenced to two years in prison, only to be released in September 2021.

She was rearrested and has been held in Israeli detention since the outbreak of Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza.

Dirar Abu Sisi

Dirar Abu Sisi, a 56-year-old Palestinian engineer, was abducted by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in the Ukrainian city of Poltava on February 18, 2011. He was forcibly removed from an overnight train while en route to Kyiv to visit his brother.

Abu Sisi’s wife, a Ukrainian national, alerted her native press after not hearing from her husband for a week.

By February 19, Abu Sisi was held in isolation in an Israeli prison. The case was under a tight gag order by an Israeli court.

Conversations with Abu Sisi later revealed that he had been handcuffed and hooded, then forced into a coffin and flown to Israel.

Abu Sisi was the deputy engineer for Gaza’s only power plant. In April 2011, he was indicted for affiliation with Hamas.

In 2015, he was convicted in a plea deal. The attempted murder charges were dropped, but his charges of crimes against humanity, membership in an unknown organisation, association with a crime, contact with a hostile (foreign) organisation remained. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Israeli forces have dubbed him “the father of rockets”.

Zakaria Zubeidi

Zakaria Zubeidi, former Jenin commander of Fatah’s military wing, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, has been called “a symbol of the Intifada”.

Born in the Jenin refugee camp, Zubeidi’s involvement in a November 2002 attack in occupied Bisan made him among Israel’s most wanted men in the West Bank.

In May 2012, 49-year-old Zubeidi was detained without charge by the Palestinian Authority. In 2019, he was arrested again and charged with carrying out gun attacks by an Israeli military court.

Zubeidi was among six prisoners who escaped from the northern Gilboa Prison by digging a tunnel using spoons, which then became a symbol for Palestinian freedom.

He was caught five days later.

Nael Barghouti

Nael Barghouti is the longest serving Palestinian political prisoner in Israeli jail. He was first arrested by Israeli forces in 1978 for charges of partaking in the killing of an Israeli soldier.

After 34 years of imprisonment, Nael Barghouti was released at the age of 54 as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

In 2014, he was rearrested and sentenced to life in prison. As part of the 2025 captives-prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, Barghouti is set to be released.

His charges include parole revocation, intentional causing of death, affiliation in an unknown organisation, making a bomb, and possession of explosive devices.