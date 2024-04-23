Doha Film Institute reveals sneak peek into new ‘Ajyal Show’ hosted by Moza Al Hajri

While the DFI is hush-hush on a premiere date, the institute promises a lineup of ‘influential guests’ from around the world to explore the immense impact of film on society.



There is a new series on the horizon for Qatar’s film enthusiasts promising an exploration of the power of film and storytelling.



The Ajyal Show is the Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) latest brainchild that will gather the world’s renowned names in the film industry.



Each episode in the upcoming series will delve into the films that have impacted and shaped the society around us.



Ajyal, which derives from the Arabic word for ‘generations’, has etched itself as a household name in Qatar — offering an array of events for all ages for the love of film.



The coveted Ajyal Film Festival is especially sought after — both in Qatar and region-wide.

The festival’s competition, divided into the Feature Film and Short Film categories, showcases the creative capabilities of young people all around the world through film.



Every year, the Ajyal panel of jurors, aged between eight and 25, cast their votes to decide which filmmakers will take home the prize.



Up for grabs is funding to support the budding directors’ film projects, which range from $5,000 or $15,000.



This latest edition to the Ajyal repertoire, the Ajyal Show, also introduces host Moza Al Hajri.

Who is the show’s host?

In the promotional video for the new series, Al Hajri tells us to “get ready to delve into conversations and enriching insights – stay tuned!”

Off-screen, Al Hajri majors in International Economics at Georgetown University – Qatar (GU-Q).

Over the years, she has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the debating arena. During the second edition of the Asian Debating Championship in 2023 held in Oman, her quick wit and way with words won her the Best Speaker accolade.

She has competed as part of the Qatar national Arabic debate team, the national English debate team and the GU-Q Arabic debate team.

“In day-to-day conversations with my friends I always switch between English and Arabic, [but] it was different in the more formal setting of a conference. So It was a new challenge for me, and I gained a lot of skills through the experience,” she remarked in a 2023 interview.

No stranger to hosting, in 2022, Al Hajri moderated the DFI’s ‘Save our Squad’ special screening event, which was attended by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and English footballing legend Sir David Beckham.