Time is ticking as PSG’s superstars are edging the end of their contracts and rumoured interest from other clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken out on the contracts of Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, stressing that the club’s management wants all of its stars to stay.

Speaking to Marca, the Qatari football president voiced, “We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world who wanted to play at PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs.”

“We are working to keep them. We are going to analyse what we are doing and how to make sure we can continue to develop and do things properly,” Al-Khelaifi said.

The PSG president highlighted that the management’s steadiness would ensure that there is balance for the squad.

“We are not going to make mistakes. We will see in the summer what we need to balance the squad. I am not worried about the transfer window at all. I am very proud of the future stars who are emerging: Warren Zaire-Emery, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, and others,” Al-Khelaifi added in his interview with the Spanish national daily sports newspaper.

With the Argentine champion’s contract set to expire this June, Messi’s fortune has been rumoured to make moves to Inter Miami, Barcelona, and now Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

Represented by his father, Jorge Messi, a demand of €600 million per year has apparently been dished out by Al-Hilal in an attempt to lure the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to the Middle East.

France’s new national team captain, Kylian Mbappe, has been merged with Real Madrid since the start of his football career.

Called out by former Germany captain Philipp Lahm for not hitting his full potential at PSG, Mpabbe may be too valuable for the Parisian club.

“His talent is not being integrated (in the team),” Lahm said. “In Munich he was merely waiting for the ball to fall to his feet. I am missing any imagination on how Mbappe’s career shall be made to blossom,” Lahm said in a column for the German newspaper Die Zeit.

The 2014 World Cup also addressed the handling of Messi with PSG as worthless.

“Messi is integrated in the Argentina team just like Mbappe in the France team. All for one and one for all. But his abilities (in Munich where PSG lost 2-0 on 8 March) were being deployed with no reason or target. Messi was helpless and desperate,” Lahm added.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos has always been a vital part of the team chemistry on and off the field, which has been critical to Al-Khelaifi’s management.

Even at 36, the fitness of Ramos has been in question, but it is clear that PSG has decided to keep the former Real Madrid icon.