Sheikh Jassim drives second-round bid to buy Manchester United

The Qatari group is fully confident of the proposal for Old Trafford amid competition from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has advanced into a second-round bid to buy Manchester United, which is expected to be worth about five billion pounds, according to BBC reports.

It is understood that advocates of Sheikh Jassim are confident of the proposal amid a competitive race that has now bounded Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus to submit a bid of his own for the Old Trafford club.

Unlike Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim, Zilliacus’s proposition would see him own 50% of the club, with Reds fans owning the other half.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Zilliacus voiced that Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe should join forces and submit a joint bid instead of contending against one another.

“To bid against each other would just drive up the value price, it benefits no one else but the current owners. They will walk away with a massive premium. Instead we should focus on what can we do for Manchester United,” the Finnish businessman said.

With a third public candidate in the mix, the Glazers family will consider all offers that should be decided sometime before or during the summer transfer window.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are still perceived as the front-runners to buy United if the Glazers do sell.

There is still a likelihood that the Glazers don’t sell the club and only seek out a minority investment.