Warm welcome for Sheikh Tamim as he returns to Qatar

Thousands of people flocked to the Corniche last night to express support for Qatar’s Emir, who has just returned home from a trip abroad.

The crowd consisted of expats and Qataris alike, who hailed Sheikh Tamim for representing Qatar proudly during the ongoing Gulf dispute.

The Emir was first warmly received at the airport by family members and other VIPs.

Later in the evening, his convoy cruised down the Corniche, where people waited up to three hours to greet him.

Sheikh Tamim very briefly got out of his vehicle to meet with attendees, kissing children and shaking hands.

Speaking to Doha News, one Qatari woman who declined to be named said:

“I feel so proud to be here today. Us coming together like this only goes to show that we as Qataris and the residents of Qatar would never turn our backs on Sheikh Tamim.”

Online reaction

The event appeared to be a very emotional one for some residents. Many strongly felt the need to show up and express their patriotism as Qatar’s isolation from its neighbors grows.

Others wanted to give thanks to the Emir for his defiant speech last week at the United Nations, which expressed gratitude to Qatar’s expats and local population for their solidarity.

Here’s some of the online reaction to yesterday’s event:

