New alumni award celebrates Qatar Foundation graduates driving positive change

Qatar Foundation launched an alumni award recognising graduates who champion societal advancements, marking its debut at the Annual Alumni Forum attended by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

Qatar Foundation (QF) launched a new alumni award honouring graduates who champion societal advancements within the education ecosystem of the organisation.

Chairperson of QF Sheikha Moza bint Nasser attended this Annual Alumni Forum, which fell on Saturday.

Hundreds of alumni from QF schools, international partner universities, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University assembled at the Forum with the aim of reconnecting, establishing networks of knowledge and support, sharing their personal journeys, and discussing career-related topics with key national stakeholders.

In attendance at the 2024 edition of the Forum were figures including Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani alongside ministers and leaders from various sectors of industries.

The Forum, an integral part of the QF Alumni Program, revolved around the theme of social responsibility and moral commitment, highlighting the intrinsic connection between civic duty and Islamic principles.

The event marked the debut of the QF Alumni Award, aimed at acknowledging the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of QF graduates.

The selection criteria for this award will align with the theme of each year’s Annual Alumni Forum, with the inaugural cycle in 2024-25 set to honour alumni who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to social responsibility and civic engagement across four distinct categories.

Speaking about the QF graduates, Sheikha Moza said: “Through their values, dedication, and social responsibility, they lead the way in changing the world for the better, making positive contributions to their communities.”

“I am proud of them, their achievements, and all that they do to strengthen their ties with the Foundation. Our future is brighter with them.”

Also at the forum, Qatar’s Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi seized the opportunity to emphasise the importance of nurturing societal responsibility within the youth

She reiterated the ministry’s dedication to “instill the values of responsibility in society, and believes in the value of voluntary work, the impact of partnerships, and the importance of sharing inspiring experiences in schools to contribute to a positive impact being made on future generations of students.”

Qatar’s Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari echoed similar sentiments, addressing the imperative of instilling a spirit of social responsibility and community cohesion in tackling the multifaceted global challenges of the contemporary era.

She emphasised the indispensability of collective action in navigating crises ranging from conflicts to epidemics and climate change, underscoring the pivotal role of education in nurturing such values among future generations.

“The world is facing many global challenges, such as conflicts, epidemics, climate change, and non-communicable diseases, and confronting these challenges can only be achieved by instilling the spirit of social responsibility and community cohesion,” Al Kuwari said.

“Qatar has proven it is capable of facing these challenges, and has already made great progress in doing so through effective plans and programs within a health system that is among the best in the world.”

Meanwhile, more than 18,000 students have completed their studies at QF’s schools and universities.

The QF Alumni Program extends an open invitation to all these graduates to become part of the community.

The primary objective of this initiative is to foster a global network of alumni united by their shared experiences at QF. It aims to offer them avenues to support one another in achieving their aspirations while maintaining strong ties both amongst themselves and with Qatar.

The program looks to encourage recent graduates to remain in Qatar, actively contributing to the nation’s progress and development post-graduation.

The QF Alumni Office nurtures partnerships with both public and private sector entities.

In 2023, the office facilitated 168 employment opportunities for alumni, marking a significant 50 percent increase compared to the previous year, while simultaneously engaging with 150 employers.