Qatar’s travel and tourism sector to inject QAR 90.8 billion to economy this year

Qatar’s travel and tourism sector is set to contribute QAR 90.8 billion to the country’s economy this year, constituting 11.3% of the nation’s total output, according to a recent report.

It is anticipated to generate more than 334,500 jobs nationwide, accounting for a substantial 15.8% of the entire workforce, the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) forecasted.

The travel and tourism sector’s GDP contribution surged by 31% in 2023, hitting a record QAR 81.2 billion, which amounts to 10.3% of Qatar’s overall economic output.

The sector’s significance extends beyond economic contributions, serving as a ver important source of employment.

In 2023 alone, it facilitated the creation of over 20,300 new jobs, elevating the total workforce in the industry to nearly 286,000 individuals nationwide.

The WTTC report anticipates a substantial surge in spending by international travellers, with forecasts indicating a record expenditure of QAR 69.6 billion for the current year.

Domestic spending is projected to reach QAR 12 billion.

Qatar’s tourism sector has witnessed major growth in recent years, with January to April of this year recording a steady increase in international arrivals, however with a slight dip in March.

January saw a 106% increase in visitors compared to the previous year, with February and April also experiencing significant surges.

With aspirations to welcome six million tourists by 2030 and escalate the sector’s GDP contribution from 7% to 12%, Qatar’s objectives seem well within reach, especially considering the country’s surpassing of four million visitors in 2023, the report added.

Adding to the allure of Qatar as a tourist hotspot is the introduction of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Grand Tours visa, facilitating seamless travel among the six GCC countries.